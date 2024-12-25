Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Palkia is one of the strongest Legendaries in Pokemon Go, and as such, taking it down is no easy feat. Here you can find the best counters to help you increase your chances of defeating it.

Pokemon Pearl’s mascot, Palkia, was introduced to the franchise along with Gen 4 and quickly became one of the most iconic Legendary Pokemon ever due to its dual typing and raw power.

Once it hit Pokemon Go, its fame became even bigger thanks to the addition of its Origin Forme, which sits in the top 3 of the strongest creatures in the Master League. So, learn everything you need to counter this mighty beast in Niantic’s game.

Palkia weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Water/Dragon-type Legendary, Palkia is weak against Dragon and Fairy-type moves, leaving players with only a few options to counter it in battle.

As for Palkia’s resistances, you’ll want to avoid using Steel-type attacks, but even more so Fire and Water-type moves, as it has a double resistance towards them.

Palkia best counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Palkia in Pokemon Go raid battles:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage Shadow Salamence Dragon Tail & Outrage Shadow Dragonite Dragon Tail & Outrage Origin Forme Dialga Dragon Breath & Roar of Time Mega Latios Dragon Breath & Dragon Claw Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Haxorus Dragon Tail & Breaking Swipe Sceptile Fury Cutter & Breaking Swipe Gyarados Dragon Tail & Outrage

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Dragon and Fairy Pokemon to target Palkia’s weaknesses. Just make sure that your team is properly leveled up and has matching movesets.

How to get Palkia in Pokemon Go

As with most of the Legendaries in the game, the only way to get Palkia in Pokemon Go is to challenge and defeat it in 5-Star Raid battles. Luckily for players, the recent Dual Destiny rotations are bringing this strong creature back as a 5-Star Raid boss from January 4, 2025, until January 16, 2025.

More so, Palkia will be featured in two Raid Hours. The first one will take place on January 9, 2025, and the second on January 15, 2025. After, it will be replaced by Deoxys.

If you succeed in defeating it, you’ll be able to attempt a catch with the Premier Balls you’re given after the encounter. The amount of balls you get will depend on your performance during the battle.

It’s worth remembering that using Golden Razz Berries and landing Excellent Curveball Throws can increase your chances of catching any type of Pokemon.

How to evolve Palkia into Origin Forme Palkia

You cannot evolve Palkia into Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go. If you want to get the alternative and more powerful Hisuian Legendary, you must capture it after taking it down in battle.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Currently, Origin Forme Palkia is not available in the game, though it was recently part of the 5-Star Raid rotations in November 2024. Players looking to capture it must wait until it returns to the game.

Palkia CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Palkia has during a Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Raid Boss CP 54,793 CP range once captured 2190 – 2280 Rain/Windy weather CP range 2737 – 2850 Palkia max CP (Level 50) 4512

Palkia stats & moves

As a dual Water/Dragon-type Pokemon, Palkia has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 280 215 189 4512

Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Dragon Tail (Dragon/STAB)

Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water/STAB)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)

Draco Meteor (Dragon/STAB)

Can Palkia be Shiny?

Yes, Palkia can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this special variation was added to the game at the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event in August 2021.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Shiny Palkia can be easily spotted, as its whole body takes on a pale pink tone, very different from its usual full white. Plus, the details it has on its neck, shoulders, tail, and feet change from purple to burgundy.

Keep in mind that the odds of encountering a Shiny Legendary are very low. However, the more Palkia Raids you take on, the more chances you’ll have.

That’s everything you need to know to take down Palkia in a Pokemon Go raid. Be sure to check out the latest Pokemon Go event, including the current Community Day and Spotlight Hours.