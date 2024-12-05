Pokemon Go offers free trial for new item that doubles damage

Pokemon Go’s latest item now has a five-minute trial, which can only be accessed when taking part in a Max Raid battle against Dynamax or Gigantamax ‘Mons.

Fans have reacted negatively to Max Mushrooms, accusing them of adding pay-to-win mechanics to the game. This is due to them providing a significant power boost to Dynamax Pokemon for the princely sum of 400 PokeCoins.

Those who want to see if the mighty Max Mushrooms are worth the price tag can try them out for themselves thanks to an unexpected free trial.

Max Mushrooms have a five minute free trial in Pokemon Go

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

By entering a Power Spot and engaging a giant Pokemon, the player will be presented with a small Max Mushroom symbol. Clicking on it will provide the option to use its effects for five minutes. Just don’t expect to be able to extend the timer without paying.

When the player uses a Max Mushroom, the damage dealt by Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon will be doubled. A Max Mushroom lasts for thirty minutes and multiple uses of the item will extend the timer, but won’t boost the damaging effects.

Max Mushrooms are meant to salve the impatience of players. This is because Max Battles cannot be done remotely and the battles can be extremely punishing, so completing the harder ones requires a ton of teamwork and co-ordinating with nearby players.

By offering a boost to Dynamax Pokemon via a paid resource, Pokemon Go is offering a way for solo players to complete these harder Raids, so long as they’re willing to dip into their wallets.

Hopefully, Max Mushrooms will be revamped in a future update and given their actual use from the mainline games: making Max Soup to let Pokemon gain their Gigantamax form. Because right now, the temporary boost is not worth the cost for many players.