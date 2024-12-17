Pokemon Go New Year’s 2025: Dates, ticket, & more

Pokemon Go’s New Year’s 2025 event has been revealed, bringing even more costume Pokemon into the game, as well as bonuses for the players who can pull off the most skilful throws.

Hot on the heels of the Holiday Part 2 event, which concludes on December 27, the New Year’s 2025 event is all about bringing festive cheer. This includes a change to the world state, where fireworks can be seen in the night sky.

As the Dual Destiny season rages on, Pokemon Go players will have even more chances to earn goodies, in preparation for the 2025 events and all of the powerful boss ‘Mons it will bring.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s New Year’s 2025 event will run from Monday, December 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM to Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

This means players won’t have long to get everything they need.

Event bonuses

The New Year’s 2025 event only has a single Event bonus and it’s going to be tricky to benefit from, as it requires pulling off one of the trickiest moves in the game.

2,025 XP for catching Pokemon with Excellent Throws.

Wild encounter

The New Years 2025 event in Pokemon Go will bring special costumed Pokemon into the game, all of which have a chance of being Shiny! These are the Wild encounters that will be available:

Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Wurmple wearing a party hat

Raids

Those who want even more costume Pokemon during the New Years 2025 event can also nab some in Raids, including their Shiny variants. These are the Pokemon that will appear in Raids throughout the event:

1-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing a snowflake beanie

3-Star Raids

Raticate wearing a party hat

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat

Niantic/Pokemon Company

Paid Timed Research

As is the case with most Pokemon Go events, players can purchase a Paid Timed Research ticket for the chance to earn more stuff. For the price of $2.00 USD (or local equivalent,) players can get:

Three Premium Battle Passes

Three Lucky Eggs

2,025 Stardust

Event-themed Pokemon encounters, including Pikachu wearing a snowflake beanie, Raticate wearing a party hat, Wobbuffet wearing a party hat, and more.

Pokemon Go Web Store deals

Pokemon Go players can also purchase an Ultra Holiday Box for $4.99 USD (or local equivalent), containing the following items:

One Pokemon Storage upgrade

One Item Bag upgrade

17 Rare Candies

That’s all there is to know about the New Year’s 2025 event in Pokemon Go. Remember to stay up to date with all the ongoing events like the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.