Pokemon Go Necrozma Fusion Raid Day: Date, ticket, & more

Necrozma Fusions will return to Pokemon Go in the upcoming December Raid Day, allowing fans who missed out on the opportunity to catch Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma to add them to their teams.

To kick off the Dual Destiny season in Pokemon Go, players will have the opportunity to participate in the Necrozma Fusion Raid Day in December. This event will see Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma spawning in Raids for three hours.

Article continues after ad

This is a great opportunity to hunt for a Shiny Necrozma, or grab the Paid Event Ticket for extra bonuses while tackling Raids. Here is everything to know about the Necrozma Fusion Raid Day in Pokemon Go, including the date, times, bonuses, Paid Ticket content, and more.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

The Necrozma Fusion Raid Day in Pokemon Go will take place on December 14, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During the event, Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma will spawn more frequently in Raids, and will have an increased chance of appearing as Shiny.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players who defeat either Fusion form will then have the opportunity to catch the regular form of Necrozma, which can then be fused with Solgaleo or Lunala using Fusion Energy.

Pokemon Go Necrozma Fusion Raid Day: Event bonuses

During the Necrozma Fusion Raid Day, players can take advantage of a handful of free bonuses by participating in raids and spinning Gym Phto Disks. All bonuses are as follows:

Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma will spawn more frequently in Raids

x5 additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Disks

Increased Shiny rates for Necrozma in Raids

Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from December 13 at 5 PM to December 14 at 8 PM PST.

The increased uses for Remote Raid Passes will be particularly helpful for those dealing with inclement weather or low access to Raids.

Article continues after ad

Event tickets for Necrozma Fusion Raid Day

Necrozma Fusion Raid Day does offer a Paid Ticket option that will award holders a slew of additional bonuses and perks.

The Necrozma Fusion Rad Day event ticket will cost $5.00 USD (or equivalent pricing for your region), and will offer the following bonuses:

x8 additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Disks

Increased chance of Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% More XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

The bonuses from this event ticket will be active on December 14, 2024, from 2 PM to 10 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Web Store: Necrozma Riad Day Ultra Ticket Box

In addition to the paid ticket, players can also purchase a Necrozma Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box from the Pokemon Go Web Store for $5.00 USD (or equivalent pricing for your region). This includes the paid event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Any Necrozma caught and fused will have Adventure Effects that change the wild encounters players can hunt down. Necrozma fused with Solgaleo become Dusk Mane Necrozma, and have the adventure effect Sunsteel Strike, which can be activated for 3,000 Stardust and three Necrozma Candy. For a duration of 10 minutes, Pokemon that appear during the daytime will be attracted to the player.

Necrozma fused with Lunala become Dawn Wings Necrozma, and have the adventure effect Moongeist Beam, which can be activated for 3,000 Stardust and three Necrozma Candy. For a duration of 10 minutes, Pokemon that appear during the nighttime will be attracted to the player.

Article continues after ad

These Adventure Effects are great for hunting specific Pokemon when they are needed. It also makes the Necrozma Fusion Raid Day a great event to participate in while playing Pokemon Go.