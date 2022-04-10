Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research quest has arrived, with a new set of Mudkip-themed tasks to complete with some great rewards on offer.

The latest Community Day Classic event in Pokemon Go stars none other than Mudkip, the beloved Water-type starter Pokemon from Ruby & Sapphire’s Hoenn region.

As well as increased spawns and an exclusive move for Swampert when evolved, there’s a new Special Research quest to complete for Trainers who purchase an event ticket from the in-game Shop.

Below, you’ll find all of the tasks involved in the Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research quest, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Mudkip – Mudkip encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Mudkip Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Mudkip encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Mudkip – 30 Mudkip Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Marshtomp encounter

Evolve 3 Mudkip – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Mudkip encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Mudkip Candy

Evolve a Marshtomp – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – Mudkip encounter

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Swampert encounter, and 2 Rare Candies

How to get the Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research quest

To unlock the Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).

The ticket needs to be purchased before the Community Day Classic is over, and you’ll need to log in during the event. The Community Day Classic takes place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2PM to 5PM.

Advertisement

You can complete the Special Research quest any time after claiming it, but it will be a lot easier to finish if you play during the Community Day Classic, as most of the tasks will revolve around catching Mudkip.

Niantic have also confirmed that there will be no in-game medal for completing this Special Research story in Pokemon Go.