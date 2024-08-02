Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Timed Research tasks & rewards

The special makeup for Mega Rayquaza Raids will also include a Timed Research challenge, one that includes XP, Poke Balls, and a Meteorite.

In July 2024, Niantic announced plans to run a makeup event for the Mega Rayquaza Raid event that took place in June. This came after reports of trainers who had trouble finding Elite Raids for the Legendary and one of the most powerful Pokemon in the franchise.

The makeup event will run on August 3, 2024. And as part of it, Niantic also released a Special Raid Timed Research challenge that will coincide with the event. Among the rewards included in the Timed Research includes XP, Stardust, and a special Meteorite.

So, here’s a look at what is in the special Timed Research.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at what’s in the Timed Research challenge for the Mega Rayquaza Raid, thanks to Leek Duck:

Use a super-effective Charged Attack – 1,000 XP

– 1,000 XP Complete five Field Research tasks – Poke Ball x20

– Poke Ball x20 Win a Raid – x5 Nanab Berry

– x5 Nanab Berry Win five Raids – x5 Rayquaza Sticker

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, x3 Revive, x1 Meteorite

As one would expect, a Raid-themed Timed Research challenge requires players to participate and win Raids. Additionally, make sure to take advantage of matchup weaknesses with super-effective Charged Attacks.

Also, be mindful the Meteorite is needed for Rayquaza to learn the powerful move called Dragon Ascent. Pokemon Go trainers get one Meteorite for completing this challenge in full.

How to access Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Research

This Timed Research challenge is free for all, meaning that Pokemon Go players don’t need to pay extra during this makeup event. Be mindful that the Raid event runs from 11:00 AM through 7:00 PM local time, on August 3, 2024.

For more info on recent Pokemon Go events, make sure to check out what’s in the Adventure Week 2024 Timed Research, plus the upcoming World Championships 2024 event.