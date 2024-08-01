Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event: Date, Meteorite, more

One of the most powerful Legendary Pokemon is returning to Go, as Niantic has announced a Mega Rayquaza Special Raid event, after fan criticism of the previous Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid day.

This new event allows players to use Remote Raid Passes, so get stocked up and get ready to raid with pals. You just might earn yourself a Shiny Rayquaza and the important Meteorite item needed to turn it into the powerful Mega Rayquaza form.

Like previous Raid event, this opportunity will only be available for a few set hours during the day. It isn’t a sure bet in PvP like the Master League, but it’s also a huge help in Raids, especially with Shadow Cresselia coming soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event.

Contents

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM local time.

Raids will take place at the following times:

Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. local time

Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. local time

During these hours, Mega Rayquaza will appear more frequently in 5-Star Raids. Trainers that defeat Mega Rayqauza will then unlock an encounter with regular Rayquaza.

However, Timed Research on the day will allow Trainers to earn the Meteorite item needed to turn the Legendary into Mega Rayquaza.

Rayquaza can also be found in its Shiny form, so if you take part in a few Raids, you get lucky and earn yourself a Shiny version of one of the most powerful attackers in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event: Event bonuses

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Trainers who play during the event can enjoy the following bonuses:

Mega Rayquaza will appear more frequently in Raid Battles.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Rayquaza.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, August 2, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, August 3, 2024, to 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event: Free Timed Research

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

During the Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event, Niantic will also release a Free Timed Research that will allow Pokemon Go players to earn the Meteorite item, an essential material needed to Rayquaza into Mega Rayquaza.

When the event is live, we will share all the details on the Free Timed Research right here, so check back for more information soon.

That’s all we have on the Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza Special Raid event for now, but get ready for this amazing opportunity and check out our guides covering how to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go, and the best moveset for Mega Rayquaza in PvP.