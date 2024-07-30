Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza event returns and fans are “legitimately shocked”

Pokemon Go players have never been shy about sharing their distaste for underwhelming in-game events or tickets that they deem worthless.

The initial Mega Rayquaza Raid event in Pokemon Go was received poorly by the player base, with casual players feeling locked out by the Elite Raid requirement and widespread errors destroying the experience for players who did take part.

A make-up event was promised in return for these errors – and it’s gone down incredibly well with the community so far. An infographic with all the event details was unveiled in a community discussion, and players were ecstatic about the offerings.

Article continues after ad

The Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event will be taking place on August 3rd, with the Legendary creature hatching from Raid Eggs in Raid Hours at 11 am, 1 pm, and 6 pm. The element that caught players’ attention here was the possibility of Remote Raids for the beloved dragon.

One player excitedly shared, “Omg… omg… my day isn’t ruined. I have to be somewhere until like 4 pm I can remote all day!!” They then jokingly added that they’d need a new phone battery to take part in this event remotely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others praised Niantic for their decision to open up the event with Remote Raiding, with one person noting, “They could’ve just made it an Elite raid and leave it at that, but the fact that they’re treating this as a standard raid day/hour deal is an absolute win.”

Some players poked fun at Niantic and their sometimes divisive event decisions, with one player questioning, “Did Niantic get new leadership or something?”

Alongside the hype about the lack of Elite Raids, players were also delighted to see that the Timed Research would reward participants with a rare Meteorite, too. One player summed up the excitement by saying, “Another undoubtedly huge Niantic W.”

Article continues after ad

If you’re hoping to take part in this exciting event, make sure to check out our Mega Rayquaza Raid guide to hit the ground running. There are plenty of exciting events on the way for Pokemon Go players this year, especially for PvE fans who like battling strong Pokemon.