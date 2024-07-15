One of the most highly-anticipated Mega Evolutions is finally coming to Pokemon Go, as Niantic has confirmed that Mega Lucario is making its way to the game.

As one of the most popular Pokemon in the game, it’s no surprise that Lucario received an amazing Mega Evolution in Pokemon X & Y. Not only did it get a huge boost to its Speed and offensive stats, but it received Adaptability, increasing its STAB bonus even further.

It’s unclear how Mega Lucario’s powers will work in Pokemon Go, but fans will know soon – it’s coming to the game as part of the Ultra Unlocks event. If you want Mega Lucario, you have to face this powerful Pokemon as part of a Raid Day. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Pokemon Company Mega Lucario will arrive in the Ultra Unlocks event

Mega Lucario will appear on day 3 of the Ultra Unlocks event, which will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

While Niantic hasn’t named Mega Lucario the Pokemon that will appear during the event, its silhouette was shown in key artwork shared on social media, which fans are taking as confirmation of its appearance.

You will have to defeat Mega Lucario as part of Mega Raids to unlock its Mega Energy. This will undoubtedly be a tricky fight, so make sure you have a squad that can handle a Steel/Fighting-type Pokemon.

The details surrounding any tickets and bonuses for the Ultra Unlocks event are currently unknown. We’ll update this article when it goes live.

Will Shiny Mega Lucario be available in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Mega Lucario can be encountered during Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock event. This isn’t surprising, as the regular Lucario’s Shiny form is available in the game.

Shiny Mega Lucario switches the blue in its aesthetic for a bright yellow. While certainly distinct, some would argue it’s not an improvement over the regular form.

Want to learn more about Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go? Check out our guide for the best Mega Evolutions to use in the Pokemon Go Master League.