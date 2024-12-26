Pokemon Go Mega Lopunny Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon Go will kick off the new year with another Mega Raid rotation which will bring Mega Lopunny back after a long time away from battles. Learn how to properly counter it so you can defeat it fast.

Mega Lopunny was introduced to Pokemon Go in 2021 and even though it has appeared in Mega Raid battles a few times, players haven’t seen this Mega Evolution since April 2023.

Now that it’s coming back to the game as part of the Dual Destiny season, here are the best counters you can use to take Mega Lopunny down in a heartbeat.

Article continues after ad

Mega Lopunny weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon, Mega Lopunny is weak against Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, leaving players open with several options.

As for its resistances, you’ll want to avoid using Bug, Dark, and Rock-type attacks during the encounter, and even more so, avoid Ghots-type moves.

Mega Lopunny best counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Mega Lopunny in the game:

Article continues after ad

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Rayquaza Air Slash & Dragon Ascent Mega Lucario Force Palm & Aura Sphere Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut & Psystrike Shadow Lugia Extrasensory & Aeroblast Latios Zen Headbutt & Psychic Lunala Confusion & Psychic Alakazam Confusion & Psychic Gardevoir Confusion & Psychic Salamence Dragon Tail & Fly Heracross Counter & Close Combat

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Pokemon to target Mega Lopunny’s weaknesses. Just make sure that your team is properly leveled up and has matching movesets.

How to get Mega Lopunny in Pokemon Go

Once Mega Abomasnow leaves, Mega Lopunny will take the spotlight as the Mega Raids‘ boss from January 4, 2025, until January 16, 2025.

It’s worth remembering that just like all Mega Evolutions, you cannot catch Mega Lopunny in its Mega Evolved form.

Article continues after ad

Instead, you’ll have to defeat it for a chance to catch its regular form. Then, stock up on the Mega Energy you’ll receive as a reward for doing so, and use it to temporarily Mega Evolve your strongest standard Lopunny.

How to evolve Lopunny into Mega Lopunny

The first time any player Mega Evolves Lopunny into Mega Lopunny, they’ll require 200 Mega Energy. After the Mega Evolution is triggered for the first time, the cost will drop to 40, 20, and eventually 10.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Other ways of earning Mega Energy – besides winning Mega Raid battles – include completing Special Research Tasks or setting Lopunny as your walking buddy, and taking it for a spin (though it must have been previously Mega Evolved, at least once).

Mega Lopunny CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, Mega Lopunny’s CP during a Mega Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Article continues after ad

Raid Boss CP 42,637 CP range once captured 2051 – 2140 Partly Cloudy/Cloudy weather CP range 2564 – 2675 Mega Lopunny max CP (Level 50) 4234

Mega Lopunny stats & moves

As a dual Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon, Mega Lopunny has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 282 214 163 4234

Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting/STAB)

Pound (Normal/STAB)

Double Kick (Fighting/STAB)

Charged Moves

Hyper Beam (Normal/STAB)

Fire Punch (Fire)

Focus Blast (Fighting/STAB)

Triple Axel (Ice)

Can Mega Lopunny be Shiny?

Yes, Mega Lopunny can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this special variation was added to the game on the same day the Mega Evolution debuted.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Players will be able to recognize Shiny Mega Lopunny by the pink details on its eyebrows, wrists, ears, and legs, which usually have a creamy tone.

While the odds of finding a Shiny Mega Evolution are low, those who take on Mega Lopunny several times will increase their chances of finding a Shiny Mega Lopunny.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In case you’re not that lucky, you can always Mega Evolve a regular Shiny Lopunny to get what you’re looking for.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Lopunny’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check out the latest Pokemon Go event, including the current Community Day and Spotlight Hours.