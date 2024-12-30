Pokemon Go Mega Gallade Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Gallade is finally making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut, so learn all about this creature’s weaknesses to properly counter it on the battlefield.

Fans of Ralts’ family can finally complete every stage of its evolutionary line, as Mega Gallade will join the game during the Dual Destiny season and with its own special event.

The Mega Gallade Raid Day will feature Gallade’s alternate form for a few hours, but then it will join the Mega Raids lineup for a longer period. So, if you are after this Mega Evolution, check out how to take it down quickly.

Mega Gallade weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Psychic/Fighting-type Pokemon, Mega Gallade is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves, leaving players with only a few options to build their teams.

As for its resistances, any player that challenges Mega Gallade should avoid using any Fighting and Rock-type attacks, as they won’t deal significant damage.

Mega Gallade best counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Mega Gallade in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Rayquaza Air Slash & Dragon Ascent Mega Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut & Shadow Ball Shadow Moltres Wing Attack & Sky Attack Dawn Wings Necrozma Psycho Cut & Moongeist Beam Yveltal Gust & Oblivion Wing Salamence Dragon Tail & Fly Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Alakazam Psycho Cut & Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex & Shadow Ball

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type Pokemon to target Mega Gallade’s weaknesses. Just make sure that your team is properly leveled up and has matching movesets.

How to get Mega Gallade in Pokemon Go

Players will get two chances to challenge Mega Gallade in Pokemon Go. First, it will be featured in its own Raid Day on January 11, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time, and then it will be back as a Mega Raid boss from January 16, 2025, until January 24, 2025.

However, players must remember that they cannot catch Mega Gallade in its Mega Evolved form. Instead, they’ll have to challenge and defeat it for a chance to catch its regular form.

Then, once they’ve stocked up on the required Mega Energy, they’ll be able to use it to temporarily Mega Evolve their strongest standard Gallade.

How to evolve Gallade into Mega Gallade

The first time any player Mega Evolves Gallade into Mega Gallade, they’ll require 200 Mega Energy. After the Mega Evolution is triggered for the first time, the cost will drop to 40, 20, and eventually 10.

Mega Energy

If you’re lacking Mega Energy, you can obtain it by defeating Mega Gallade in Mega Raids multiple times. Other methods include completing Special Research tasks and taking Gallade for a walk after setting it as your Buddy.

It’s worth noting that for Gallade to collect Mega Energy why going for a spin, it must have been previously Mega Evolved at least once.

To get a Gallade, players must evolve Ralts into Kirlia by feeding it 25 Candy, and then use a Sinnoh Stone along with another 100 Candy. However, the Kirlia will only turn into Gallade if it is male.

Mega Gallade CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, Mega Gallade’s CP during a Mega Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Raid Boss CP TBD CP range once captured 2485 – 2583 Windy/Cloudy weather CP range 3106 – 3230 Mega Gallade max CP (Level 50) 5112

Mega Gallade stats & moves

As a dual Psychic/Fighting-type Pokemon, Mega Gallade has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 326 230 169 5112

Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting/STAB)

Psycho Cut (Psychic/STAB)

Confusion (Psychic/STAB)

Charm (Fairy)

Charged Moves

Psychic (Psychic/STAB)

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Close Combat (Fighting/STAB)

Synchronoise (Psychic/STAB)

Can Mega Gallade be Shiny?

Yes, Mega Gallade can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as Mega Evolutions mainly debut in the game along with their Shiny variations.

The key differences between regular Mega Gallade and Shiny Mega Gallade are that its green head turns blue, the horn on its head and the inside of its cape change to gray, while the pink arm and chest details become orange.

Remember that the odds of finding a Shiny Mega Evolved form are quite low, but you can improve them by challenging as many Mega Gallade as you can during its time in Raids.

Nonetheless, if you cannot find one, you can always Mega Evolve a regular Shiny Gallade to get what you’re after.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Gallade’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check out the latest Pokemon Go event, including the current Community Day and Spotlight Hours.