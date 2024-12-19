Pokemon Go Mega Gallade Raid Day: Date, ticket & more

Niantic announced that Pokemon Go will kick off the new year with Mega Gallade’s debut. Learn all about the special Raid Day, including the paid ticket details and other bonuses.

Even though there are plenty of Mega Evolutions available in Pokemon Go, some fan favorites are still missing in the game, including Mega Mewtwo and Mega Metagross.

However, the Dual Destiny season will celebrate the start of 2025 with the introduction of one of those few missing iconic Mega forms: Mega Gallade.

The Mega Gallade Raid Day event is set to take place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During those three hours, Mega Gallade will appear in Mega Raids more frequently, with increased chances of being Shiny to celebrate its debut.

Remember that Mega Evolutions are a temporary form, so after you challenge and defeat Mega Gallade, you’ll have a chance to catch a regular Gallade. Then, you can trigger the Mega form using Mega Energy, which you can collect by defeating Mega Raid bosses.

Event bonuses

Trainers can take advantage of the following bonuses during Mega Gallade’s Raid Day:

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, January 10, 2025, at 4:00 PM until Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM PST.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).

Increased chances of encountering Shiny Gallade from Mega Raids.

Raid Day event ticket

Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket for the main event to unlock some exclusive bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Mega Gallade Raid Day ticket will cost US$ 5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), and offers trainers the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15).

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2x Stardust from Raid Battles.

The bonuses will only be effective during the Pokemon Go Mega Gallade event, running on Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.

Players can also gift the ticket to other trainers, though they’ll require a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. The ticket will be available in the in-game shop until January 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Web Store: Ultra Ticket Box

During the Mega Gallade Raid Day, an Ultra Ticket Box will be available for players to purchase, and it will have a cost of US$ 4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The Mega Gallade Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will include an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost.

That’s all you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Mega Gallade Raid Day. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.