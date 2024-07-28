Pokemon Go Mega Aerodactyl Raid guide: weaknesses & best counters

Mega Aerodactyl is returning to Pokemon Go through Mega Raids, so let’s go over its weaknesses and the best counters to bring along.

Over the years, Pokemon Go has added plenty of Mega Evolutions to the game, with many older additions rotating out through Mega Raid events.

In August 2024, Mega Aerodactyl will be back in the Mega Raid rotation, meaning trainers can catch this Fossil Pokemon for themselves and grab some Mega Energy for it at the same time.

Trainers looking to be as prepared as possible for Mega Aerodactyl’s raid can find everything they need to know right here, including when it will appear in Pokemon Go and the best Pokemon to bring to the fight.

Mega Aerodactyl weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Niantic

As a Rock/Flying-type Pokemon, Mega Aerodactyl is weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. This means that trainers will have a bit of flexibility with the Pokemon they can bring along to this Mega Raid to have the advantage of Mega Aerodactyl.

Alternately, Mega Aerodactyl is resistant to the following types: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison. Players should avoid bringing along Pokemon of these types, or those that know these types of moves.

Mega Aerodactyl counters

Mega Aerodactyl is a Rock/Flying-type, meaning it has plenty of weaknesses for trainers to exploit. At a high enough level – around 35/40 – just two or three trainers should be able to bring down the Fossil Pokemon.

We’ve prepared a list of Pokemon, which includes, Megas, Legendaries, and standard Pokemon so hopefully, there are picks for every type of player.

Some of the best counters for Pokemon Go’s Mega Aerodactyl Mega Raid are:

Pokemon Sprite Moves Mega Swampert Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Mega Blastoise Water Gun & Hyrdro Cannon Mega Manectric Thunder Fang & Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock & Discharge Zekrom Charge Beam & Fusion Bolt Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch & Wildbolt Storm Raikou Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Shadow Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Shadow Metagross Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Empoleon Metal Claw & Hydro Cannon

It’s worth noting that if trainers don’t have the Shadow variations of some of the Pokemon on this list, the standard version will work just fine, and vice versa.

How to get Mega Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go

As mentioned above, Mega Aeodactyl will be returning to Pokemon Go from August 3, 2024, until August 12, 2024.

Once you defeat a Mega Aerodactyl Mega Raid, you will have a chance to catch an Aerodactyl and earn Mega Aerodactyl Mega Energy.

The Pokemon Company

To transform your own Aerodactyl, you must collect 200 Mega Energy and use it on your chosen Aeodactyl (preferably one with good stats) to temporarily transform it into Mega Aeodactyl.

Doing so again is free after a certain amount of time, often a few days, or you can use more Mega Energy to transform it again quickly.

Can Mega Aerodactyl be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, trainers can catch a Shiny Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go, meaning the Mega version can be Shiny as well.

If you defeat a Mega Aerodactyl, the Shiny encounter rate is slightly different. The Shiny encounter rate is higher after a Mega Raid than a normal encounter rate.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Aerodactyl’s Raid! For more Pokemon Go content, check out our other guides like how to get the Master Ball or the overall best Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go.