Pokemon Go Max Out still hasn’t fixed a “disappointing” issue

Pokemon Go’s next season, Max Out, has already rolled out in some parts of the world, and players exploring the successor to Shared Skies had unwanted news to share.

Max Out’s core gimmick is the long-awaited ability to Dynamax. The feature, borrowed from mainline series entries Sword & Shield, is accompanied by the arrival of more Galar natives, including starters Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey.

Despite the wealth of new content, however, many lamented the continued prevalence of wild spawns from Kanto.

Article continues after ad

“Since a lot of people have been asking, Kanto spawns seem unchanged besides starters,” a Reddit thread detailing the overall seasonal changes said. “Still seeing the usual bugs, Eevee, Oddish, Machop, Poliwhirl, etc”, they continued.

Elsewhere, others have voiced their frustrations over the persistence of Gen 1 spawns. In a now-deleted post, one user claimed “Like 50% of the spawns are taken up by the same handful of ‘Rediscover Kanto’ Pokemon. F**k this game.”

Article continues after ad

Rediscover Kanto refers to an event held back in April that celebrated the original 151, increasing spawns for the OG ‘mons. While the event-specific bonuses concluded on May 9, the former stuck around as part of Niantic’s updated Biomes.2

Article continues after ad

“I’m sick of Kanto. They should rotate Biome spawns”, came one reply, with another adding “The fact that Machop, Oddish, Mankey, and Spearow are still apparently everywhere is really disappointing. Nine generations of Pokemon to pick from – I wish they would tone down the Kanto spawns.”

The central issue, as one player explained, was the lack of more frequent rotations for Biomes. “The experience has been the Biome pool features a heavy percentage of ‘and more!’ which have been Kanto for several seasons”.

Article continues after ad

As with all title updates, it’s feasible that Niantic could adjust wild spawn ratios throughout Max Out for variety’s sake. Max Out launches September 3 at 10 AM local time. For an overview of everything added, check out our dedicated hub.