Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards
Here’s a breakdown of the Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks, plus the rewards that can be earned in the challenge.
On November 25, Pokemon Go players will find a plentiful amount of Mareep in the wild, as the Generation II Pokemon will be celebrated as part of the Mareep Community Day Classic event.
And, the new event brought with it a fresh Special Research challenge that comes with rewards for those who complete the required tasks.
Here’s a complete look at the challenge.
Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks
Here are all the steps and tasks for the Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research, thanks to Serebii.
Step 1 of 4
- Make five Nice Throws – 15 Poke Ball
- Catch 15 Mareep – Mareep Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Mareep Candy
Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Mareep Encounter, 1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Flaffy Encounter
- Catch 15 Mareep – 30 Mareep Candy
- Evolve three Mareep – 10 Pinap Berry
Rewards: 1500 XP, Mareep Encounter, 1 Incense
Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws – 50 Mareep Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Ball
- Evolve one Flaffy – 1 Lucky Egg
Rewards: 2500 XP, 15 Ultra Ball, 1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 3500 XP
- Claim Reward! – Mareep Encounter
- Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berry
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Ampharos Encounter, 3 Rare Candy
How to get Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research quest
Trainers can gain access to the optional Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research quest in Pokemon Go by purchasing a ticket from the in-game shop for $0.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency.
Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Mareep Community Day classic–exclusive Special Research story.
That's everything you need to know about the Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards.
