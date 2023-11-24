Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a breakdown of the Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks, plus the rewards that can be earned in the challenge.

On November 25, Pokemon Go players will find a plentiful amount of Mareep in the wild, as the Generation II Pokemon will be celebrated as part of the Mareep Community Day Classic event.

And, the new event brought with it a fresh Special Research challenge that comes with rewards for those who complete the required tasks.

Here’s a complete look at the challenge.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks

Here are all the steps and tasks for the Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research, thanks to Serebii.

Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws – 15 Poke Ball

Catch 15 Mareep – Mareep Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Mareep Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Mareep Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Flaffy Encounter

Catch 15 Mareep – 30 Mareep Candy

Evolve three Mareep – 10 Pinap Berry

Rewards: 1500 XP, Mareep Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws – 50 Mareep Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Ball

Evolve one Flaffy – 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: 2500 XP, 15 Ultra Ball, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Claim Reward! – Mareep Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Ampharos Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How to get Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research quest

Trainers can gain access to the optional Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research quest in Pokemon Go by purchasing a ticket from the in-game shop for $0.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Mareep Community Day classic–exclusive Special Research story.

That’s everything you need to know about the Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards. Check out our other Pokemon Go coverage below:

