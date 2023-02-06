Pokemon Go March 2023 Community Day rumors: Who could headline?

The Pokemon Go March Community Day headliner hasn’t been announced yet, but there are already rumors and theories about which Pokemon it could be.

With February’s Noibat Community Day done and dusted, many Pokemon Go players will now be looking ahead to the next Community Day which is set to take place in March.

Community Days are popular events that put the focus on one particular Pokemon, giving them boosted wild spawns, exclusive moves, and increased Shiny chances.

It’s a bit too early for Niantic to confirm who the March Community Day headliner is going to be, but we’ve put together some of the best theories about who it could be.

Niantic

Pokemon Go March 2023 Community Day headliner rumors

One of the biggest predictions right now is that Fennekin could be the March Community Day headliner, following in the footsteps of fellow Kalos starter Chespin who was featured in January’s Community Day.

There’s usually a month or two between starter Pokemon getting their own Community Days, and they typically go in the same order: Grass-type, Fire-type, then Water-type. So it would make sense for Fennekin to be next.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Fennekin could be held back for a few extra months. If this is the case, there are some other Pokemon that the community has been speculating about for quite a while now.

Niantic

The first is Axew, which remains one of the rarest Pokemon in the game. Then there’s Conkeldurr, which is a popular choice for Raids and Gyms. Adding a Community Day-exclusive move for either of these Pokemon could shake things up.

A more cynical Pokemon Go fan might assume that it’s unlikely we’ll get a good Community Day headliner so soon after Noibat, so the March Community Day headliner could end up being something less exciting than recent months.

There is currently no confirmed date for the March Community Day event.

A new Pokemon Go season will begin in March, so we don’t know much about the month’s events yet, but it’s likely that Niantic will confirm the next Community Day date towards the end of February.

We’ll keep this page updated when a date is confirmed, but until then, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

