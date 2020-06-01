Pokemon Go maintenance schedule time - When it will be offline and why

Pokemon Go will be completely unplayable for trainers across the world starting June 1, 11am PDT. The maintenance period will last for seven hours according to Niantic.

"The game will be undergoing server maintenance and will be inaccessible to all Trainers," Niantic revealed on the official Pokemon Go blog.

So, if you're logging into Pokemon Go and can't play, that is why. By the wording of the post, Niantic seemed fairly confident the maintenance would last seven hours but we'll let you know when it is back up on this page.

Maintenance schedule by region

Naturally there are Pokemon Go players all over the world and you'll all be wondering when the maintenance period starts in your region. Here is the scheduled downtime in various time zones. All times stated are on June 1 unless stated otherwise:

America West Coast PDT: 11am to 6pm

America East Coast EDT: 2pm to 9pm

UK BST: 7pm to 2am (June 2)

Europe CEST: 8pm to 3am (June 3)

Japan JST: 3am (June 3) to 10am (June 3)

Australia AWST: 2am (June 3) to 9am (June 3)

Remember, Trainers! Pokémon GO will be experiencing a seven-hour global downtime in a few hours from around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT on Monday, June 1. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience that this might cause. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 1, 2020

Why is Pokemon Go offline?

Niantic didn't specify as to why the Pokemon Go downtime is required. Given this is the first scheduled maintenance since the game was released in 2016, it is likely to be for something fairly big.

It doesn't look like it's for any huge content update though, as there have already been significant in-game changes without maintenance periods. It has been speculated that Niantic are changing servers and given no details about the game itself have been shared, this does seem plausible.

Who knows however, maybe there is something special planned. Trainers have been urging others to take screenshots of their rarest Pokemon in case the worst does happen.

Niantic did share this downtime with trainers back on May 22 so it's likely they had this planned a long time before. Expect the game to be available within the seven hours after maintenance starts.