Pokemon Go Magikarp Community Day - Start time, Exclusive Move, more

Magikarp headlines the Pokemon Go August Community Day and here is everything you need to know about the event.

It was expected that another vote would be used to determine the August headliner but Niantic announced on July 28 that Magikarp would be the featured Pokemon. A previous datamine suggested that Caterpie, Charmander, Grimer and Porygon would be the contenders.

However, this proved not to be true for currently unknown reasons. Despite the code suggesting otherwise, it may well have never been Niantic's plan to do another vote for August.

Regardless, the iconic Fish Pokemon will headline. The Community Day itself starts on Saturday, August 8 at 11am local time. It will run for six hours, concluding at 5pm local time on the same day.

Shiny Magikarp

As with all Community Days, Shiny Magikarp will be appearing more frequently for the six hour duration. Usually headlining Pokemon's Shiny form is featured for the first time during a Community Day but in the case of Magikarp (and Gyarados) it has already been released.

Magikarp and Gyarados' Shiny forms are both iconic, so you want to miss the opportunity to get them while you can. We even ranked them as two of the five most iconic Shiny Pokemon ever!

Exclusive move

Gyarados' Exclusive Move for the event is Aqua Tail. This is a Charge Move that deals 50 damage and requires 35 energy.

It is far from a spectacular move producing a DPE of just 1.42. However, while it doesn't add too much for PvE, it does improve Gyarados from a PvP perspective.

Outside of Hydro Pump, Gyarados doesn't have a Charge Move that benefits from STAB and that, of course, requires a lot of energy. Aqua Tail gives it the much needed water-type Charge Move that makes it far more appealing for GO Battle League.

Other bonuses

As usual there will be event-themed Field Research Tasks. It is advised to make the most of these as they will give you the chance to earn additional Magikarp Candies. With Magikarp requiring 400 Candy to evolve into the beast that is Gyarados, you'll want all the Candy you can get!

Elsewhere, as has been a feature in recent Community Days, there will be a Community Day exclusive Special Research story. It is called "Making A Splash" and costs 1$.

Finally, there is also a special one-time-purchase August Community Day Box. This consists of 30 Ultra Balls, an Elite Charged TM, six Star Pieces, and an Incense.