Pokemon Go has officially rolled out the next part of The Season of Alola — the Lush Jungle event! Alongside a new Special Research is the Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks — and here’s everything we know about it.

As the three-month-long Season of Alola continues to progress in Pokemon Go, trainers are met with new Special Research, Timed Research, and even newly released Pokemon spawns.

Alongside the latest Special Research quest, An Akala Adventure, is the Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks. With these tasks, players will have the ability to encounter wild ‘mon, earn XP and even receive a few new berries.

Below, you’ll find details of every task in the Lush Jungle Timed Research in Pokemon Go as well as rewards you can earn by completing tasks.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Walk 1 km – 10 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Razz Barries

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Cherrim Encounter, Nanab Berries, and 500 XP

Step 2 of 4

Walk 1 km – 10 Poke Balls

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon – Chikorita Encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Gloom Encounter, 5 Razz Berries, and 1000 XP

Step 3 of 4

Walk 1 km – 10 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon – Foongus Encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch wild Pokemon – Bellsprout Encounter

Rewards: Paras Encounter, 5 Pinap Berries, and 1500 XP

Step 4 of 4

Walk 1 km – 10 Poke Balls

Give your buddy 3 treats – Sunkern Encounter

Catch 7 different species of Grass-type Pokemon – Chespin Encounter

Rewards: Fomantis Encounter, Mossy Lure Module, and 2000 XP.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Timed Research task start & end date

Unlike An Akala Adventure’s Special Research Task, Pokemon Go players can access the Lush Jungle tasks on Tuesday, March 22 at 10 am, and have until March 29, 2022, at 8 pm local time to complete the tasks.

After the end date, Trainers will be unable to access the tasks.

