Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2025 event: Dates, Research Tasks, bonusesNiantic
The Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2025 event has plenty on offer, so here is everything you need to know about what it includes.
Pokemon Go is kicking off its 2025 campaign with a fresh Lunar New Year event, one that will give players the chance to catch more shinies, get lucky, and complete new Research Tasks.
Last year’s event introduced the Dragon/Normal type Drampa from Pokemon Moon. In contrast, this year’s iteration has plenty of additional content to keep Pokemon Go players busy throughout the middle of January.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year event in 2025, including when it will run and what will be on offer.
Start date & time
Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year event will start on January 29, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Event bonuses
This year’s Lunar New Year event is all about luck and will feature the following bonuses:
- Increased chance to get Lucky Pokemon in trades.
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
Wild encounters
The following Pokemon will be found more frequently in the wild during the Lunar New Year event:
- Ekans*
- Onix*
- Snivy*
- Darumaka*
- Dunsparce*
- Gyarados*
- Dratini*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Egg hatches
The following Pokemon will hatch from 2 km Eggs:
- Makuhita*
- Nosepass*
- Meditite*
- Duskull*
- Skorupi*
You’ll also have an increased chance to hatch a Shiny Nosepass.
Field and Timed Research Challenges
The Lunar New Year event will also feature Field Research challenges. Those who complete event-themed Field Research will receive the opportunity to earn additional Stardust and encounters.
There will also be event-themed Research available throughout, wherein players can explore routes to earn XP, Stardust, and 10 Zygarde Cells.
Paid Timed Research Challenges
The Lunar New Year 2025 event will also include brand new paid research challenges. This exclusive research will cost $2.00 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), and include the following rewards:
- Two Lucky Eggs
- One Incubator
- Encounters with Ekans and Nosepass
Trainers will also be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokemon Go friends who have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Tickets cannot be purchased with PokeCoins and are non-refundable.
Timed Research must be completed and rewards must be claimed before Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.