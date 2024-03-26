Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 Timed Research & Rewards

Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 Timed Research & RewardsNiantic/The Pokemon Company
Niantic has confirmed a brand new Pokemon Go event in conjunction with the London Games Festival 2024, and players can get their hands on some fun Pokemon, rewards, and exclusive bonuses.
Pokemon Go has confirmed via their official blog that Pokemon Go is set to make an appearance as part of the London Games Festival 2024, giving players the chance to catch some fun Pokemon like Red Party hat Pikachu, so here’s all the information so far:
Contents
- Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 dates
- Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 tasks and rewards
- Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 bonuses
Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 dates
Niantic has confirmed that the Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 event is taking place from March 29, 2024, until April 15, 2024. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation of exact times.
In the Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 announcement, Niantic calls the upcoming celebration a “city-wide event, which we can only assume would mean this is similar to previous London-based events, which means almost anywhere within the M25 is covered.
However, another comment later describes the event by saying, “Take part in-person for the IRL gameplay and head to Battersea Power Station to get involved.” So, it’s not entirely clear what the radius of the event will be, but we’ll update you with exact information as and when we have it.
Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 tasks and rewards
Players traveling to London and taking part in the Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 event can encounter and redeem the following rewards:
Field Research
- Send 5 Gifts and attach a Sticker to Each – Pokemon Encounter
- Earn 6 Hearts with your Buddy – Pokemon Encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter
Timed Research
- Make a new friend – 1000x Stardust
- Trade a Pokemon – 1000x Experience
Reward: Red Party Hat Pikachu encounter
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 20 Pikachu Candy
Reward: 1x Incense, 1x Lure
Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 bonuses
Any Pokemon Go player heading to the big smoke to take part in the Pokemon Go London Gaming Festival 2024 event can experience the following bonuses to their gameplay while within the set location parameters:
- 3 hr Lure duration (not including Golden Lure)
- Lures have a chance of attracting Unown L (Unown shiny NOT enabled)
- 2x Buddy assist chance
- 1/2 Stardust cost for trades
That’s all we have for the Pokemon Go London Gaming Festival 2024 for now, but we will update this guide with any more information as it becomes available.
If you’re excited about Pokemon Go and other events in 2024, be sure to check out our guides on more upcoming adventures:
Pokemon Go event schedule | Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over | Pokemon Go Fest 2024 New York | Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Madrid | Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Sendai | How to defeat Giovanni