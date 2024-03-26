Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 Timed Research & Rewards

Niantic has confirmed a brand new Pokemon Go event in conjunction with the London Games Festival 2024, and players can get their hands on some fun Pokemon, rewards, and exclusive bonuses.

Pokemon Go has confirmed via their official blog that Pokemon Go is set to make an appearance as part of the London Games Festival 2024, giving players the chance to catch some fun Pokemon like Red Party hat Pikachu, so here’s all the information so far:

Contents

Niantic has confirmed that the Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 event is taking place from March 29, 2024, until April 15, 2024. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation of exact times.

Article continues after ad

In the Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 announcement, Niantic calls the upcoming celebration a “city-wide event, which we can only assume would mean this is similar to previous London-based events, which means almost anywhere within the M25 is covered.

However, another comment later describes the event by saying, “Take part in-person for the IRL gameplay and head to Battersea Power Station to get involved.” So, it’s not entirely clear what the radius of the event will be, but we’ll update you with exact information as and when we have it.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 tasks and rewards

Niantic

Players traveling to London and taking part in the Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 event can encounter and redeem the following rewards:

Article continues after ad

Field Research

Send 5 Gifts and attach a Sticker to Each – Pokemon Encounter

Earn 6 Hearts with your Buddy – Pokemon Encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter

Timed Research

Make a new friend – 1000x Stardust

Trade a Pokemon – 1000x Experience



Reward: Red Party Hat Pikachu encounter

Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 20 Pikachu Candy



Reward: 1x Incense, 1x Lure

Pokemon Go London Games Festival 2024 bonuses

Any Pokemon Go player heading to the big smoke to take part in the Pokemon Go London Gaming Festival 2024 event can experience the following bonuses to their gameplay while within the set location parameters:

3 hr Lure duration (not including Golden Lure)

Lures have a chance of attracting Unown L (Unown shiny NOT enabled)

2x Buddy assist chance

1/2 Stardust cost for trades

That’s all we have for the Pokemon Go London Gaming Festival 2024 for now, but we will update this guide with any more information as it becomes available.

If you’re excited about Pokemon Go and other events in 2024, be sure to check out our guides on more upcoming adventures:

Pokemon Go event schedule | Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over | Pokemon Go Fest 2024 New York | Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Madrid | Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Sendai | How to defeat Giovanni