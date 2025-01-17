Pokemon Go Legendary Flight event: Dynamax Articuno, Zapdos & Moltres debuts

A new Pokemon Go event called Legendary Flight will feature the three Legendary Birds – Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres – in Max Battles so they can debut their Dynamax forms.

Since the Max Out season, plenty of Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon have been arriving to Pokemon Go, with the Legendary Birds from Gen 1 being the latest to join Niantic’s mobile game.

During the following Max Mondays, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will take over the Power Spots so players can challenge them to a Max Battle for a chance to capture their Dynamax forms.

The Legendary Flight event is a special series of Max Battle events that will introduce Dynamax Articuno, Dynamax Zapdos, and Dynamax Moltres to Pokemon Go.

From the Max Monday on January 20, until the one on February 3, each of the Legendary Birds will have its time in the spotlight for players to challenge and capture them.

Dynamax Articuno

Debut : Max Monday, January 20, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

: Max Monday, January 20, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time. Featured: After its debut, Dynamax Articuno will stay in Max Battles until January 27, 2025.

Dynamax Zapdos

Debut : Max Monday, January 27, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

: Max Monday, January 27, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time. Featured: After its debut, Dynamax Zapdos will stay in Max Battles until February 3, 2025.

Dynamax Moltres

Debut : Max Monday, February 3, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

: Max Monday, February 3, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time. Featured: After its debut, Dynamax Moltres will stay in Max Battles until February 9, 2025.

Pokemon Go

Dynamax Debuts

For the first time in Pokemon Go, trainers will have the chance to fight Dynamax Articuno, Dynamax Zapdos, and Dynamax Moltres in 5-Star Max Battles.

More so, lucky players that challenge them multiple times, can increase their chances of spotting a Dynamax Legendary Bird’s Shiny version.

Max Battles

Besides the Legendary Birds debuting their Dynamax forms in 5-Star Max Battles, other Dynamax Pokemon will appear in Power Spots.

January 20 – January 27

Charmander*

Beldum*

Scorbunny

January 27 – February 3

Bulbasaur*

Cryogonal*

Grookey

February 3 – February 10

Squirtle*

Krabby*

Sobble

Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can appear as Shiny.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Legendary Flight Timed Research & bonus

Timed Research will be available during the Legendary Flight event on different weekends from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

Complete them to earn encounters with Dynamax Pokemon that can help you beat the Dynamax Legendary Birds.

January 17 – January 20: Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Dynamax Articuno . Dynamax Charmander* Dynamax Beldum* Dynamax Scorbunny

Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Dynamax . January 24 – January 27: Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Dynamax Zapdos . Dynamax Drilbur* Dynamax Cryogonal* Dynamax Grookey

Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Dynamax . January 31 – February 3: Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Dynamax Moltres . Dynamax Squirtle* Dynamax Krabby* Dynamax Sobble

Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Dynamax .

Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can appear as Shiny.

During the duration of each Timed Research, the following bonus will be active:

3/4 Max Particle cost for powering up Max Moves.

Pokemon Go Web Store – Max Particle Pack

The Legendary Flight event will offer a Max Particle Pack bundle that players can purchase for US$ 7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The Max Particle Pack bundle features six Max Particle Packs, for a total of 4,800 Max Particles. Players can get it at the Pokemon Go Web Store.

That’s all you need to know about the Legendary Flight event in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.