Pokemon Go launches new feature to make Collection Challenges easier
Niantic has made — and went back on — several quality-of-life changes to Pokemon Go over the past week. The latest one is geared towards Collection Challenges.
Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a controversial decision to roll back what it called an “unintended” bug that caused the Wild Spawn Radius in the mobile game to increase dramatically.
That move received a lot of attention, but it appears that Niantic is not done tweaking the experience for trainers in Go.
Niantic has made a move to quietly make it easier to find wild Pokemon that need to be caught in order to complete various Collection Challenges.
A new feature for Collection Challenges in Pokemon Go
On Reddit, individuals have begun to notice a new addition to the Pokemon Go experience — one that should make it easier to complete Collection Challenges for those have picked their path in the Timed Research challenge.
One user noticed that in the ‘Nearby’ Pokemon radar, a ribbon will be displayed next to certain creatures.
This new feature indicates a nearby Pokemon in the wild that needs to be caught in order to complete a specific Collection Challenge that is tied to the ongoing Dark Flames Times Research, which tasks players to catch either Dark or Fire-type Pokemon.
This addition is one of several quality-of-life changes that have come to Go in recent days, albeit one that comes after some controversy.
Just a few days earlier, Niantic rolled out an update that significantly increased the Wild Spawn Radius of Pokemon that can be found in the mobile game. It was a change that received significant positive feedback, until developer Niantic quickly announced its intent to roll back the move.
Niantic clarified that the Wild Spawn Radius increase was “unintended,” and a Pokemon Go director stated that the change did conflict with the Go+ device.