Pokemon Go launches new feature to make Collection Challenges easier

Niantic has made — and went back on — several quality-of-life changes to Pokemon Go over the past week. The latest one is geared towards Collection Challenges.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a controversial decision to roll back what it called an “unintended” bug that caused the Wild Spawn Radius in the mobile game to increase dramatically.

Article continues after ad

That move received a lot of attention, but it appears that Niantic is not done tweaking the experience for trainers in Go.

Niantic has made a move to quietly make it easier to find wild Pokemon that need to be caught in order to complete various Collection Challenges.

A new feature for Collection Challenges in Pokemon Go

On Reddit, individuals have begun to notice a new addition to the Pokemon Go experience — one that should make it easier to complete Collection Challenges for those have picked their path in the Timed Research challenge.

Article continues after ad

One user noticed that in the ‘Nearby’ Pokemon radar, a ribbon will be displayed next to certain creatures.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This new feature indicates a nearby Pokemon in the wild that needs to be caught in order to complete a specific Collection Challenge that is tied to the ongoing Dark Flames Times Research, which tasks players to catch either Dark or Fire-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

This addition is one of several quality-of-life changes that have come to Go in recent days, albeit one that comes after some controversy.

Just a few days earlier, Niantic rolled out an update that significantly increased the Wild Spawn Radius of Pokemon that can be found in the mobile game. It was a change that received significant positive feedback, until developer Niantic quickly announced its intent to roll back the move.

Article continues after ad

Niantic clarified that the Wild Spawn Radius increase was “unintended,” and a Pokemon Go director stated that the change did conflict with the Go+ device.