Pokemon Go: Latias and Latios Raid guide - Which is stronger?

Latias and Latios are coming back to Pokemon Go for a Special Raid Weekend event. Here are the differences between the two and what counters you'll need to defeat them.

The Special Raid Weekend event will take place on Friday, June 12, 8am local time to Monday, June 15, 10pm local time. This will mark the first time they have featured in the mobile game since January.

Reshiram is currently featuring in five-star Raid Battles and it will continue to do so alongside Latias and Latios. So, don't know ignore the powerful Vast White Pokemon as it is worth stocking up on it while you can.

What's the difference between Latias and Latios?

Interestingly both Latias and Latios are a dual dragon and psychic-type. The most obvious difference between them is Latias is female and Latios is male. They are the first Legendary Pokemon to have genders.

In Pokemon Go Latias has the stronger defense while Latias wins out in attack. They share the same exact stamina stat, but when adding them all together Latios comes out on top just slightly.

Usually you’d think the Pokemon with the stronger defense would have the edge but in this case Latios is actually stronger, due to its superior moveset.

They both have Dragon Breath at their disposal and given the benefits of STAB, this is the best move choice here. Zen Headbutt is also available to both, but this is usually a very ineffective move. Latias does have the hard-hitting Charm, but there's no point utilizing it as there are fairy-types that can gain greater benefit from it.

Now, this is where Latios has the advantage. It has the fast charging Dragon Claw which in the PvP format is a massive plus.

While Latias does have Outrage instead, the lack of any low energy Charge Moves definitely puts it at a disadvantage. Elsewhere, Latias has Thunder and Latios Solar Beam - the latter requires more energy but hits harder and has a better damage per energy.

Counters

The dual dragon and psychic-type means neither have any double weaknesses but there are six types in total that can exploit them. They are bug, dark, fairy, ghost, ice and fellow dragon-types.

There are slight variations as to which Pokemon are the best Raid counter for each of Latias and Latios but overall they are pretty similar. It won't come as much surprise that dragon-types dominate the list.

Any of Dialga, Dragonite, Garchomp, Palkia, Rayquaza and Salamence are excellent choices. All must be using dragon-type moves, though.

In terms of maximum damage, Rayquaza is the best pick, but when taking deaths into account, it is Dialga that is the better choice.

The Eon duo are good additions to your roster but there are many options that will leave you better off - namely the Pokemon that counter them.