Pokemon Go Lapras: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

While Lapras has been part of Pokemon Go since its launch, the upcoming addition of Gigantamax Lapras will bring this creature back to the spotlight. If you want to test it out, here are its best movesets.

Pokemon Go’s newest season – Dual Destiny – is kicking off with another Gigantamax debut. G-Max Lapras is coming to the game with its own Max Battle Day on December 8, 2024.

Those looking for an excellent Lapras with the Gigantamax ability will want to try its strength in competitive play, so here are the best movesets for this dual Water/Ice-type creature in the Battle League and Raids.

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset for Lapras in Pokemon Go’s PvP mode consists of Ice Shard as a Fast Move and Surf as a Charged Move.

The Ice-type offers better coverage than Water so that rules out Water Gun. Between Ice Shard and Frost Breath – in the PvP scenario – is more important to have fast energy generation than good damage, because the point is to reach your Charged Move sooner, so go with the first one.

Out of the many Charged Moves available, Surf is the one you should aim for as it is cheap, fast, and strong. Plus, it benefits from STAB, too.

For those looking to add a secondary Charged Move, go with Ice Beam for a powerful nuke that can take down the many Dragons going around the Go Battle League. You can switch it to Skull Bash depending on your enemy.

The Pokemon Company

Best moveset for Raids

Lapras’ best moveset for Raids in the game is Frost Breath as a Fast Move and Ice Beam as a Charged Move, with 10.16 damage per second and 230.4 total damage output.

In Raids is always better to stick to a sole type, and due to its better coverage and powerful moves, going with Ice is the right call.

Frost Breath is a bit cheaper and stronger than Ice Shard, so go for it for your Fast move. Then, for the Charged Move, Ice Beam is the ultimate option (if you can spare an Elite TM) as it is an outstanding nuke with better performance than Blizzard.

In case you’re looking for a defensive approach for your Lapras, you can keep Frost Breath, but switch Ice Beam for Surf or Dragon Pulse depending on your opponent.

All moves Lapras can learn in Pokemon Go

The iconic Lapras can learn three Fast Moves and six Charged Moves, with almost all of them focusing on the Pokemon’s dual Water and Ice typing:

Fast Moves

Ice Shard (Ice/STAB)

Frost Breath (Ice/STAB)

Water Gun (Water/STAB)

Charged Moves

Ice Beam (Ice/STAB)

Blizzard (Ice/STAB)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)

Surf (Water/STAB)

Skull Bash (Normal)

Those are Lapras' best movesets in Pokemon Go.