Pokemon Go: Kyurem is now in Raid Battles - Everything you need to know

Kyurem is now available in Pokemon Go. Trainers can now catch it in five-star Raid Battles where it will remain for an expected three weeks.

The Boundary Pokemon is the last of the infamous Tao trio to be added to the mobile game. It follows on from the releases on Reshiram and Zekrom.

Advertisement

Like any Legendary Pokemon, it can often take multiple trainers teaming together to take down such a powerful Raid Boss. This means some trainers, particularly in rural areas, may have to wait for others to join them in a Raid lobby.

Read More: 5 moves that are as good as cheating in Pokemon Go

If you are one of these players, the best way to counteract this is to participate in the weekly Raid Hours. These take place every Wednesday at 6pm local time, for you guessed it one hour, and it is the best way to avoid the waits as lots of other trainers will be making the most of the hour to catch as many Kyurem as possible.

Advertisement

Counters

Once you get into a Raid Battle though, there is the small matter of defeating it first. Kyurem is a dual dragon and ice-type making it vulnerable to the following: dragon, fairy, fighting, rock and steel-type attacks.

This gives us an abundance of options to counter it. They are as follows:

Lucario - Fighting moves (boosted in cloudy weather)

Metagross - Steel moves (boosted in snowy weather)

Conkeldurr - Fighting moves (boosted in cloudy weather)

Dialga - Steel/dragon moves (boosted in snowy/windy weather)

Terrakion - Rock moves (boosted in partly cloudy weather)

Machamp - Fighting moves (boosted in cloudy weather)

Rhyperior - Rock moves (boosted in partly cloudy weather)

If you're struggling for a team full of these, then you won't need to look any further than other strong dragon-type attackers such as Dragonite, Palkia and Reshiram.

Advertisement

Stats

Interestingly Kyurem is weaker than its Tao trio counterparts. It has inferior attack and defense but does come out on top for stamina.

Attack 246 - 66 of 688

Defence 170 - 239 of 688

Stamina 245 - 29 of 688

Its typing is also far from ideal, too. Its combination of dragon and ice leaves it weak against five different types (as listed above) and only resistant to three in electric, grass and water - not something competitive Pokemon Go players will want to see.

White Kyurem and Black Kyurem

Some trainers may be wondering why they should be excited about Kyurem, especially when Reshiram and Zekrom have just featured and they notably stronger.

Advertisement

Read More: How to defeat the toughest Pokemon in GO Battle League

Well, presumably, White Kyurem and Black Kyurem will be coming to Pokemon Go in the future. Both of these remain a dual dragon and ice-type but has significantly better stats, superior to any of the original Tao trio.

We don't know how these two will be added to the game but it's not outside the realms of possibility that Kyurem and Reshiram/Zekrom will be needed. So, just in case, capture Kyurem while you can!