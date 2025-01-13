Pokemon Go Kyurem leak hints at powerful new Adventure Effects coming soon

Pokemon Go is introducing some of the most powerful Gen 5 Legendary ‘Mons to the game, and a new datamine suggests the Adventure Effects feature will be returning as part of mighty attacks that influence the overworld.

Adventure Effects in Pokemon Go debuted alongside the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia. They are special moves that cost Candy and Stardust to activate, but they affect the game world. In Dialga’s case, its Roar of Time extends the timer of certain items.

A new post on The Silph Road Reddit breaks down a datamine of the upcoming Pokemon Go content update that will add the fused Legendary ‘Mons from Pokemon Black 2 & White 2. If the information is legitimate, they will have their own Adventure Effects.

Black Kyurem & White Kyurem leak details new Adventure Effects

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova is introducing Black Kyurem and White Kyurem as fusion Pokemon. While most fans are expecting them to be powerful on the battlefield, they also may possess Adventure Effects that will make catching easier.

According to the leak, the new Adventure Effects are called Ice Burn and Freeze Shock. It’s suggested that White Kyurem will have Ice Burn and Black Kyurem will have Freeze Shock.

Ice Burn will slow down the target ring when encountering a wild Pokemon. This means it will be easier to land a better throw, assuming players can abandon the muscle memory they built up over thousands of hours of playtime.

Freeze Shock will paralyze Pokemon, preventing them from moving. On the surface, this seems like it will make it easier to catch them, but it could have the added benefit of preventing them from fleeing for a time, making them invaluable when hunting certain Legendary Birds.

As these leaks are part of datamine, they shouldn’t be considered official until Niantic reveals them. There have been plenty of datamines for content that has never appeared in Pokemon Go. However, considering how hard it will be to acquire a Black Kyurem or White Kyurem, the Adventure Effects will make the hunt worthwhile.