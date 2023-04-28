Pokemon Go Kleavor Raid Day: Date & time, shiny chance, bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced a Kleavor Raid Day event, where this Hisuian Scyther evolution will make its debut in the mobile game. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this new Raid Day event.

Since the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus on January 28, 2022, Pokemon Go has slowly introduced more and more Hisuian forms into the game.

From Hisuian Braviary to Hisuian Qwilfish, more and more Pokemon from the Sinnoh region’s distant past have made their debut in the mobile game.

Now, Pokemon Go has announced another Hisuian Pokemon Raid Day event — this time focusing on the Bug/Rock-type, Kleavor. Here’s everything players need to know about the Kleavor Raid Day event.

Pokemon Go’s Kleavor Raid Day event will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time.

Trainers will have three hours to find as many 3-Star Kleavor raids as they can to catch this Hisuian Pokemon before the event comes to a close.

Pokemon Go Kleavor Raid Day: debut and shiny chance

This will be Kleavor’s debut in Pokemon Go and Raids will be the only way to obtain it. As such, trainers should absolutely make sure they take the time to try and get one for themselves before the event ends.

It’s also worth noting that the official blog post confirmed that, “Scyther is currently unable to evolve into Kleavor in Pokémon Go,” so trainers shouldn’t rely on any Scyther to obtain Kleavor in the near future.

Additionally, Kleavor may appear as a Shiny, so lucky trainers may find an exceedingly rare version of Kleavor by taking on 3-Star raids in their area.

Pokemon Go Kleavor Raid Day event bonuses

Finally, there will be a handful of bonuses active during the event, so players should take advantage of them while they can.

The following bonuses will be available for all players during this Kleavor Raid Day event:

Kleavor will appear more frequently in raids.

An increased chance of encountering Shiny Kleavor.

Five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

The last bonus is pretty big news, considering Niantic’s recent change to how Remote Raid Passes function. Hopefully, these bonuses help trainers snag this Hisuian Pokemon for themselves.