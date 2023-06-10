Pokemon Go Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering a paid Timed Research event, called Keeping Sharp, during the Axew Community Day event. Here’s how trainers can complete each task and earn their rewards.

Pokemon Go has finally moved on to its next season, called Hidden Gems, and the first Community Day event for this season is finally here.

June 2023’s Community Day will focus on Generation 5’s pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, Axew. Through this event, trainers can even find its evolved form Fraxure appearing in 4-star raids.

Additionally, this Axew Community Day event is offering players a paid, event-exclusive Special Research called Keeping Sharp. Here’s everything players need to know about the list of tasks for this Special Research and the rewards earned by completing them.

Pokemon Go Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks

Niantic Pokemon Go’s Axew Community Day will feature the Keeping Sharp Special Research event.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokmon Go Keeping Sharp Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Poke balls

Catch 15 Axew – Axew encounter

Power Up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Axew Candy

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Axew Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Axew – Axew Encounter

Evolve 3 Axew – 30 Axew Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Axew Encounter, 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Axew – Axew Encounter

Evolve 1 Fraxure – 50 Axew Candy

Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Fraxure Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Axew Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5,500 XP, Haxorus Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

Special shoutout to Leekduck for help with this information.

How to get the Keeping Sharp Special Research quest

To get access to the Keeping Sharp Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

You’ll then need to log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. For reference, the Axew Community Day takes place on June 10, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Once you’ve claimed the Special Research quest, you’ll be able to complete it in your own time, although it will be easier to finish during the Community Day as many tasks revolve around catching Axew.

That’s everything trainers need to know about the Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s Keeping Sharp Special Research during Axew’s Community Day event! For more Pokemon Go guides and content, check out some of these:

