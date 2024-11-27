Pokemon Go Just My Cup of Tea event: Dates, raids & Sinistea debut

To celebrate the start of Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season, Niantic will host a Just My Cup of Tea event packed with bonuses, Raids, and the debut of Sinistea.

The Dual Destiny season in Pokemon Go will officially kick off on December 3, 2024, and end on March 4, 2025. Players can expect Dual Destiny to debut various Shadow and Max Pokemon, as well as feature several Community Day events.

Once the season gets started, Niantic also plans to invite the community to a “ghostly tea party” in its Just My Cup of Tea event.

Bonuses, two Pokemon debuts, an event-themed Collection Challenge, and more will keep Trainers busy. Here’s what to expect.

A four-day event, Just My Cup of Tea will last from Tuesday, December 3, at 10:00 AM to Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

The Pokemon Company

Sinistea & Polteageist debut

Sinistea, the Black Tea Pokémon, and its Evolution, Polteageist, will finally debut in Pokemon Go.

Evolving Sinistea into Polteageist will cost 50 Sinistea Candy.

Event Bonuses

2× friendship bonus damage in raids.

50% more Stardust from completing raids.

Incense Encounters

The event-themed Pokémon below will be attracted to Incense during Just My Cup of Tea. In addition, Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny.

Oddish *

* Miltank *

* Combee *

* Gothita *

* Litwick *

* Spritzee*

*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!

Wild Encounters

The Pokémon listed below will appear more frequently in the wild.

Slowpoke *

* Taillow *

* Slakoth *

* Duskull *

* Starly *

* Greavard

*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!

The Pokemon Company

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in raids. Also, for the first time in Pokémon GO, players will be able to encounter Shiny Genesect (Chill Drive)— but only if they’re lucky.

One-Star Raids

Male Frillish*

Female Frillish*

Sinistea

Three-Star Raids

Galarian Mr. Mime*

Hisuian Braviary*

Bombirdier*

Five-Star Raids

Genesect (Chill Drive)*

Mega Raids

Mega Banette*

*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!

Field Research Task Rewards

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during Just My Cup of Tea.

Complete Field Research tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research

Event-themed Timed Research will be available throughout the event.

Complete tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Collection Challenge

An event-themed Collection Challenge is coming!

Complete the Collection Challenge to earn an encounter with Sinistea.

PokeStop Showcases

All Trainers should look out for Showcases at PokeStops where they can enter event-themed Pokémon!

Lastly, the Pokemon Go Web Store will have the Dual Destiny Box available for $4.99. This Season Start Box will package in 1 Postcard Storage Upgrade, 2 Premium Battle Passes, and 3 Remote Raid Passes.