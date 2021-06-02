Pokemon Go June Limited Research tasks and rewards: Shiny Galarian Ponyta - Dexerto

A brand new season has begun in Pokemon Go, and there’s a new set of Limited Research for players to complete and potentially earn a Shiny Galarian Ponyta encounter.

When players open Pokemon Go’s Today View at the beginning of the Season of Discovery, they may be surprised to notice a ‘Limited Research’ appear with a list of tasks and rewards to be completed by a set date and time.

If you’re wondering how to complete this Pokemon Go Limited Research, what the rewards on offer are, and why it’s even happening in the first place, we’ve got all the information you need to know below.

Pokemon Go June Limited Research tasks & rewards

There are only two steps to complete as part of this June 2021 Limited Research. Both will lead to an encounter with Galarian Ponyta, with the chance to catch the rare Shiny Galarian Ponyta!

Limited Research Step 1 of 2

Transfer 5 Pokemon: 10 Poke Balls

Catch 5 Pokemon: 1000 XP

Make 5 Nice Throws: 1000 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP

Limited Research Step 2 of 2

Claim Reward: 15 Poke Balls

Claim Reward: 1000 XP

Claim Reward: 1500 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, Incense, 1500 XP

This Limited Research will run from June 1 to June 8 in the Pokemon Go app, so you’ll have seven days to complete all the steps and earn yourself encounters with Galarian Ponyta.

Why is this Limited Research happening?

Shiny Galarian Ponyta was unlocked as part of the Pokemon Go global Fairy challenge in May 2021.

It was supposed to be a Research Breakthrough reward, but something went wrong, and Niantic have now apologized by introducing another way to encounter the rare creature.

All trainers have received this Limited Research, regardless of whether or not they played the game during the Research Breakthrough error. This means everyone now has an extra two chances to catch a Shiny Galarian Ponyta.

If you don’t get lucky with a Shiny Galarian Ponyta encounter, there’s still another way to potentially get one: hatching 7km eggs. Get through as many of those as you can, and keep your fingers crossed for that rare encounter!

