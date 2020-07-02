Pokemon Go: Full list of July 2020 Field Research tasks and rewards

It has been a wild time in Pokemon Go recently, so much so that the monthly Field Research tasks and rewards have somewhat flown under the radar. Here is the full list for July 2020, though.
A lot of trainers haven't been able to access PokeStops, or at least a variety of them, but that looks like it's slowly changing. To compensate for this Niantic have been providing free daily tasks, as long as you have a spare slot.
This means the emphasis has been removed from needing to go to PokeStops to get your Field Research. The tasks provided automatically don't offer Pokemon as rewards which is something a lot of trainers enjoy.
Thankfully, due to lifted restrictions, many trainers are able to get out of their houses and do a bit more exploring. Elsewhere, the Pokemon Go July Field Research Breakthrough reward has interestingly received some criticism. You can complete seven tasks on seven different days to earn an encounter with Larvitar.
Did you know that White Kyurem and Black Kyurem have the highest CP of any species in #PokemonGo?
With Kyurem on the horizon, they could be coming to the mobile game soon ? pic.twitter.com/rY1gL0wR8i
— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) July 1, 2020
July Field Research - Full list
Here is the full list of Field Research tasks and rewards for July.
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Magikarp
|117
|Yes
|Catch a dragon-type Pokemon
|Dratini
|430
|Yes
|Catch 3 rock-type Pokemon
|Graveler
|813
|No
|Catch 3 Pokemon with weather boost
|Alolan Geodude
|554
|Yes
|Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost
|Poliwag or Vulpix
|355/378
|Yes/No
|Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon
|Nosepass
|425
|No
|Make 5 nice throws
|Voltorb
|432
|Yes
|Make 3 great throws
|Gastly, Lileep or Anorith
|527/553/655
|Yes/Yes/Yes
|Make 3 great throws in a row
|Onix
|472
|Yes
|Make 3 excellent throws in a row
|Larvitar
|445
|Yes
|Make 5 great curveball throws in a row
|Spinda #5
|523
|Yes
|Win a Raid
|Lileep
|553
|Yes
|Win in GO Battle League
|Anorith
|655
|Yes
|Win a level 3 or higher raid
|Omanyte or Kabuto
|662/587
|Yes/Yes
|Win 5 raids
|Aerodactyl
|1193
|Yes
|Hatch an egg
|Aerodactyl
|1193
|Yes
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Eevee or Rhydon
|459/1362
|Yes/No
|Power up Pokemon 5 times
|Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle
|477/420/405
|Yes/Yes/Yes
|Take a snapshot of a rock-type
|Shuckle
|173
|Yes
|Send 3 gifts to friends
|Dwebble
|524
|Yes
|Transfer 3 Pokemon
|Aron
|560
|Yes
|Trade a Pokemon
|Onix
|560
|Yes
|Earn 3 Candies walking with Buddy
|Stunfisk
|926
|No
|Give your Buddy 3 treats
|Sudowoodo
|920
|Yes
There are 24 different field research tasks available for July and 28 different species to encounter, of which 23 can be found as a Shiny.
For more information you can check out our guide on how to manage Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go.