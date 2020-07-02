Reckful Warzone TimTheTatMan LG UltraGear
Pokemon

Pokemon Go: Full list of July 2020 Field Research tasks and rewards

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

It has been a wild time in Pokemon Go recently, so much so that the monthly Field Research tasks and rewards have somewhat flown under the radar. Here is the full list for July 2020, though.

A lot of trainers haven't been able to access PokeStops, or at least a variety of them, but that looks like it's slowly changing. To compensate for this Niantic have been providing free daily tasks, as long as you have a spare slot.

Advertisement

This means the emphasis has been removed from needing to go to PokeStops to get your Field Research. The tasks provided automatically don't offer Pokemon as rewards which is something a lot of trainers enjoy.

Thankfully, due to lifted restrictions, many trainers are able to get out of their houses and do a bit more exploring. Elsewhere, the Pokemon Go July Field Research Breakthrough reward has interestingly received some criticism. You can complete seven tasks on seven different days to earn an encounter with Larvitar.

Advertisement

July Field Research - Full list

Here is the full list of Field Research tasks and rewards for July.

Catch 10 Pokemon Magikarp 117 Yes
Catch a dragon-type Pokemon Dratini 430 Yes
Catch 3 rock-type Pokemon Graveler 813 No
Catch 3 Pokemon with weather boost Alolan Geodude 554 Yes
Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost Poliwag or Vulpix 355/378 Yes/No
Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon Nosepass 425 No
Make 5 nice throws Voltorb 432 Yes
Make 3 great throws Gastly, Lileep or Anorith 527/553/655 Yes/Yes/Yes
Make 3 great throws in a row Onix 472 Yes
Make 3 excellent throws in a row Larvitar 445 Yes
Make 5 great curveball throws in a row Spinda #5 523 Yes
Win a Raid Lileep 553 Yes
Win in GO Battle League Anorith 655 Yes
Win a level 3 or higher raid Omanyte or Kabuto 662/587 Yes/Yes
Win 5 raids Aerodactyl 1193 Yes
Hatch an egg Aerodactyl 1193 Yes
Evolve a Pokemon Eevee or Rhydon 459/1362 Yes/No
Power up Pokemon 5 times Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle 477/420/405 Yes/Yes/Yes
Take a snapshot of a rock-type Shuckle 173 Yes
Send 3 gifts to friends Dwebble 524 Yes
Transfer 3 Pokemon Aron 560 Yes
Trade a Pokemon Onix 560 Yes
Earn 3 Candies walking with Buddy Stunfisk 926 No
Give your Buddy 3 treats Sudowoodo 920 Yes

There are 24 different field research tasks available for July and 28 different species to encounter, of which 23 can be found as a Shiny.

For more information you can check out our guide on how to manage Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

Advertisement