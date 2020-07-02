Pokemon Go: Full list of July 2020 Field Research tasks and rewards

It has been a wild time in Pokemon Go recently, so much so that the monthly Field Research tasks and rewards have somewhat flown under the radar. Here is the full list for July 2020, though.

A lot of trainers haven't been able to access PokeStops, or at least a variety of them, but that looks like it's slowly changing. To compensate for this Niantic have been providing free daily tasks, as long as you have a spare slot.

This means the emphasis has been removed from needing to go to PokeStops to get your Field Research. The tasks provided automatically don't offer Pokemon as rewards which is something a lot of trainers enjoy.

Thankfully, due to lifted restrictions, many trainers are able to get out of their houses and do a bit more exploring. Elsewhere, the Pokemon Go July Field Research Breakthrough reward has interestingly received some criticism. You can complete seven tasks on seven different days to earn an encounter with Larvitar.

Did you know that White Kyurem and Black Kyurem have the highest CP of any species in #PokemonGo? With Kyurem on the horizon, they could be coming to the mobile game soon ? pic.twitter.com/rY1gL0wR8i — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) July 1, 2020

July Field Research - Full list

Here is the full list of Field Research tasks and rewards for July.

Catch 10 Pokemon Magikarp 117 Yes Catch a dragon-type Pokemon Dratini 430 Yes Catch 3 rock-type Pokemon Graveler 813 No Catch 3 Pokemon with weather boost Alolan Geodude 554 Yes Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost Poliwag or Vulpix 355/378 Yes/No Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon Nosepass 425 No Make 5 nice throws Voltorb 432 Yes Make 3 great throws Gastly, Lileep or Anorith 527/553/655 Yes/Yes/Yes Make 3 great throws in a row Onix 472 Yes Make 3 excellent throws in a row Larvitar 445 Yes Make 5 great curveball throws in a row Spinda #5 523 Yes Win a Raid Lileep 553 Yes Win in GO Battle League Anorith 655 Yes Win a level 3 or higher raid Omanyte or Kabuto 662/587 Yes/Yes Win 5 raids Aerodactyl 1193 Yes Hatch an egg Aerodactyl 1193 Yes Evolve a Pokemon Eevee or Rhydon 459/1362 Yes/No Power up Pokemon 5 times Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle 477/420/405 Yes/Yes/Yes Take a snapshot of a rock-type Shuckle 173 Yes Send 3 gifts to friends Dwebble 524 Yes Transfer 3 Pokemon Aron 560 Yes Trade a Pokemon Onix 560 Yes Earn 3 Candies walking with Buddy Stunfisk 926 No Give your Buddy 3 treats Sudowoodo 920 Yes

There are 24 different field research tasks available for July and 28 different species to encounter, of which 23 can be found as a Shiny.

For more information you can check out our guide on how to manage Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go.