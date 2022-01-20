A wild new glitch in Pokemon Go has transformed Jolteon into a completely new creature. This accidental redesign is winning fans over and some are already calling for it to be officially added to the game’s Pokedex.

Any longtime Pokemon fan likely knows about the different ways that Eevee can evolve and the forms it can take afterward. From the Dark-type Umbreon to the Ice-type Glaceon, there are seven different Eveveelutions that are currently obtainable in the game.

However, after a visual bug transformed the Electric-type Jolteon into something brand new, fans are gathering around to argue that Niantic should keep it in the game as its own distinct form for Eeveee.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Jolteon glitch is so wild trainers want it as next Eeveelution

The glitched version of the yellow-and-white spiked ‘mon takes a pretty drastic turn from its regular counterpart.

Instead of having a ring of white around the neck, the creature takes on an all-black body with just a touch of yellow around the usual purple and black eyes.

Fans wasted no time in pitching names for their old friend’s new look. The most upvoted of the possibilities is “Obsideon,” a name that has already started to stick to the creature in the comments.

The appreciation didn’t stop there as more than one fan is calling for it to be welcomed into the PoGo family. One excited fan laid out the case pretty clearly, arguing that this glitch is actually a positive for the game: “That should be a new Eeveelution! Certainly better to see that than the “invisible pokemon sparks” glitch.”

Advertisement

While it’s unlikely that Obsideon makes it into canon officially, there are a number of new looks for familiar Pokemon arriving in the game soon with the debut of Legends Arceus’ Hisuian forms confirmed to be on the way.