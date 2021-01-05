 Pokemon Go January 5 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Lillipup, 2x bonus, more - Dexerto
Pokemon Go January 5 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Lillipup, 2x bonus, more

Published: 5/Jan/2021 21:41

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go is kicking off the start of 2021 with the epic Unova Challenge. Part of the celebration is the Spotlight Hour on January 5 where Trainers can catch a Shiny Lillipup, get certain bonuses, and more.

Niantic is ringing in the new year by looking back at popular titles Black & White which originally released in 2010. In January, Pokemon Go is celebrating the fifth generation region with the epic Unova Challenge.

The popular mobile title will also be giving Trainers a chance to get their hands on a rare Shiny version of the game’s beloved dog monster, Lillipup, on the 5th. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour.

The adorable Gen V pup gets a Spotlight Hour on January 5.

Pokemon Go Lillipup Spotlight Hour start time

Every Tuesday, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for an hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy as well as give them a chance to score a Shiny variant.

Gen V’s Lillipup is getting a Spotlight Hour on January 5. The limited time event officially kicks off 6PM and ends at 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Lillipup isn’t exactly a rare character, Trainers will want to take advantage of the hour to try to score a Shiny. Plus if nothing else, it’s the perfect time to farm Stardust, XP, and Candy to evolve the pup into the adorable Herdier.

In 2021, a Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Spotlight Hour coincides with this months’ Mystery Bonus. On January 5, players can get 2x Stardust during the celebration. Those looking to level up their ‘mon should utilize this time to stack up on the precious resource.

The Unova Challenge also launches on the same day and both Lillipup and Herdier are on the list. This is also the perfect time to try catch any creatures you are missing. The event officially ends on the 1oth.

Pokemon Go Stardust screen

While Lillipup is by no means a rare ‘mon, fans have taken to the adorable character since its debut in 2010. Trainers looking to get a Shiny version will not want to miss out.

Just like previous years, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that will run each Tuesday. January is also packed with various events for fans to participate in.

Viral Nintendo Direct “leak” reveals Switch Pro, BOTW 2 & more – is it real?

Published: 5/Jan/2021 20:59

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo Direct

A new Nintendo Direct “leak” has surfaced online claiming that on January 11, the Japanese gaming juggernaut will unveil a Switch pro and plenty of new games. The only question is, of course, is it real?

Nintendo didn’t have a real Direct for all of 2020, instead streaming a series of Mini and Indie Directs in an attempt to quench fans’ thirst for content.

For those still starved for Nintendo news, you may not have too much longer to wait to see some big game reveals if this leaked document proves to be real and not some hoax.

The leak in question is of a sheet of paper detailing all the games and hardware that will be shown off at a January Nintendo Direct. The top of the page features the Nintendo logo in all its glory with a big bolded “internal use only” directly under it.

Nintendo Switch Pro and games ‘leaked’

From there, the document claims that Nintendo will be unveiling its next piece of hardware in the form of a Switch Pro, that will have 4K support, pro Joycons, a HD screen and a price of $399.

A date for the Switch Pro is listed as April 23, 2021, which seems to be the planned release.

Elsewhere, new games listed include Mario Kart 9, Splatoon 3, Super Mario Odyssey 2 and Metroid Resurgence – all planned for 2021.

Could GTA 5 really be coming to Switch?

BOTW 2’s name possibly revealed

Next, third-party titles Kingdom Hearts: Destiny’s Embrace, Bayonetta 3, and a “premium edition” of Grand Theft Auto V all stand out as non-pro games.

That said, some games claim to only be releasing on the Switch Pro model, such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Devil May Cry 5, and Black Ops Cold War.

Most notably, on the very bottom of the leak, “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Past” is listed with an April 23 release, the same as the alleged Switch Pro. This is most likely supposed to be the follow-up to Breath of the Wild, as a sequel has been in development.

The leak claims we’ll get a new Metroid game in 2021.

Is the leak real?

While all of this may seem like a Nintendo fan’s dream come true, this needs to all be taken with a grain of salt.

For one thing, “first party software” is spelled incorrectly as “softwar.” Another glaring spelling error is “Plant’s vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.”

Finally, it seems highly unlikely that a new Metroid game could really be releasing in 2021, as development on Metroid Prime 4 shifted from Bandai Namco to Retro Studios and had been restarted since the project’s announcement in 2017.

In any case, only time will tell if the leak ends up being true and Nintendo does in fact have some big Direct plans later in January.