Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go January 26 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Phanpy, 2x candy bonus, more

Published: 26/Jan/2021 21:29

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go logo next to Phanpy from Pokemon anime.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating Gen II ‘mon Phanpy on January 26. The special Spotlight Hour will give players a chance to catch the adorable Gold & Silver elephant in a rare Shiny form, and more.

Niantic is closing out the first month of 2021 with a celebration of the Johto region. Pokemon Go players are getting a chance to re-experience the 1998 RPG with special in-game events.

January’s final spotlight hour fittingly highlights beloved second generation elephant, Phanpy. The 60-minute celebration is also giving Trainers the chance to build up Candy with a transfer bonus.

Screenshot of Shiny Phanpy in Pokemonn 3DS.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved Gen II elephant gets a Spotlight Hour in January 2021.

Pokemon Go Phanpy Spotlight Hour date & start time

Phanpy’s event kicks off the same day as the Johto Celebration makes its debut on January 26. Like all previous Spotlight Hours, the limited-time event will begin at 6PM and end at 7PM local time.

Trainers who log in during this time will see a massively boosted rate of the Gen II Pokemon. Those participating will even be able to run into its rare Shiny variant. Evolving one into a Donphan is pretty epic – so keep an eye out!

Even those not looking for more of the cute elephant will want to jump in as the week’s mystery bonus is actually incredibly useful with a boosted Candy rate.

Screenshot of shiny Donphan in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players can evolve Shiny Phanpy into Donphan.

Pokemon Go Mystery Hour bonus

For January’s final mystery hour, players will get a 2x transfer Candy boost. This actually applies to all characters, so those hanging onto multiple Pokemon will want to offload their duplicates for twice the Candy.

There are some pretty hefty evolution requirements for some ‘mon, making this the perfect time to build up the Candy you need to evolve them. Trainers also looking to strengthen their monsters should take advantage of this hour.

Many will be out trying to get a head start on completing their Johto collection anyway, so utilizing the Spotlight Hour’s 2x transfer Candy is a quick way to get a Typhlosion or Feraligatr.

As the first month of 2021 wraps up, Niantic is getting players ready for the Kanto Tour which launches on February 20. The Gen I event will celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.

Overwatch

Overwatch 2 reportedly won’t release in 2021, new heroes “unlikely”

Published: 26/Jan/2021 20:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

A new Overwatch 2 report is further casting doubt on the sequel releasing in 2021, but it hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of new heroes coming out for the current game.

Lots of new rumors about Overwatch 2 have been swirling lately, with notable insider Metro, who originally leaked info about the game prior to its announcement, claiming development is proceeding very slowly.

Now, an Overwatch League source has reportedly claimed that the 2021 season will only be played on one game.

According to a report from The Game Haus’ Robert Hanes, a team source revealed that the reason the season was delayed to April was for teams to get players’ visas approved and so the league could figure out the format.

Blizzard Entertainment
We’ve been waiting on Overwatch 2 news for what seems like forever.

This, unfortunately, rules out any hope fans may have had that the season’s delay was a sign that Overwatch 2 would be releasing soon.

While this doesn’t rule out a potential beta version of Overwatch 2 being released, especially with BlizzCon 2021 in February, it’s unlikely we get the full game in any capacity.

That all said, the source does have some potentially good news. When asked about new heroes coming in the 2021 season, the source said “TBD on new heroes, but seems unlikely.”

Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 is heavily focused on PvE gameplay.

Previously, the Overwatch devs have said that Echo would be the last hero released for the original game, so even getting a “to be decided” on this could give us a touch of hope.

If development is going very slow, it’s possible the devs may throw fans a bone in the form of a new hero to tide them over in the meantime.

The OWL season is scheduled to begin in April and conclude a few months later. Assuming a new hero isn’t revealed at BlizzCon, the only logical point to introduce a new character could be in-between one of the four tournaments.

Push game mode in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
“Push” is a new game mode coming to Overwatch 2.

This narrows down the possible timeframes where a new hero could make their way to the game while still being playable during the season.

In any case, we’ll hopefully learn a lot more about Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon, but at this rate, don’t expect to see a release date.