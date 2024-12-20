Pokemon Go January 2025 Eggs-pedition Access: Timed Research & bonuses

Niantic announced an Eggs-pedition Access ticket, allowing players to start the new year with exciting bonuses. Learn every detail about the Timed Research tasks you’ll have to complete in January 2025.

Pokemon Go players looking for extra juicy rewards can look forward to the newest Eggs-pedition Access ticket, which will allow them to get some incredibly daily items.

If you’re planning on buying a ticket as soon as it becomes available, check all the information first.

The first Eggs-pedition Access of the year will run from Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM until Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

Eggs-pedition Access ticket

Players will be able to buy the ticket from December 31, 2024, until January 10, 2025. After that, it will no longer be available in the in-game shop.

The ticket has a cost of US$ 4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will help players get the most out of the Dual Destiny season by granting them Timed Research opportunities, special bonuses, and more.

Pokemon Go January 2025 Eggs-pedition Access ticket holders have until Friday, January 31, 2025, at 08:00 PM local time to complete all challenges and earn or redeem any outstanding rewards.

Bonuses

These are the bonuses that will become available for those who purchase the January 2025 ticket:

One single-use Incubator awarded for every PokeStop or Gym disc spin of each day.

x3 XP awarded for the first catch of the day.

x3 XP awarded for the first PokeStop or Gym disc spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokeStops or Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Timed Research

Purchasing the January 2025 Eggs-pedition Access ticket will unlock a Timed Research quest which can be completed from Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM until Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

By completing the Timed Research tasks through the quest, trainers can earn:

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

Pokemon Go Web Store: Ultra Ticket Box

Starting December 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM until January 10, 2025, at 7:59 PM PST, an Ultra Ticket Box will be available for players to purchase, and it will have a cost of US$ 9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box will include:

Eggs-pedition Access: January and February

Early access to the Egg Incubator Backpack avatar item

That’s all you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Eggs-pedition Access January 2025. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.

