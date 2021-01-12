Pokemon Go January 12 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Drifloon, 2x bonus, more

Pokemon Go is celebrating its second Spotlight Hour for January 2021 by focusing on Diamond & Pearl favorite Drifloon. Fans of Gen IV will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

For January’s second Spotlight Hour, Niantic is looking back at the Sinnoh region’s Drifloon. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on candy for the adorable purple balloon ‘mon.

Trainers will also have a chance to get their hands on a rare Shiny version of the Gen IV character. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour on January 12.

Pokemon Go Drifloon Spotlight Hour start time

Each Tuesday, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for an hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to score a Shiny variant.

Gen IV’s Drifloon is getting a Spotlight Hour on January 12. The limited time event officially kicks off 6PM and ends at 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Drifloon is a pretty common character, Trainers will want to use the hour to try to score a Shiny variant. Plus if nothing else, it’s the perfect time to farm XP and Candy to evolve the monster into a Drifblim.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Drifloon Spotlight Hour coincides with this month’s Mystery Bonus. On January 12, players can get 2x XP. Those looking to level up their character should take advantage of this.

Many fans are still trying to reach level 50, so the 60 minute celebration is a great time to wrack up points quickly to boost your stats.

While Drifloon isn’t anything special, the Gen IV character has become a fan favorite from the Diamond & Pearl era. So those that love the adorable balloon ‘mon will want to participate to catch a Shiny.

Just like previous years, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that will run each Tuesday. January is also packed with various events for fans to participate in.