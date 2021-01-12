Logo
Pokemon Go January 12 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Drifloon, 2x bonus, more

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:45

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go logo next to Shiny Drifloon in Sword & Shield.
Niantic / Game Freak

Pokemon Go is celebrating its second Spotlight Hour for January 2021 by focusing on Diamond & Pearl favorite Drifloon. Fans of Gen IV will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

For January’s second Spotlight Hour, Niantic is looking back at the Sinnoh region’s Drifloon. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on candy for the adorable purple balloon ‘mon.

Trainers will also have a chance to get their hands on a rare Shiny version of the Gen IV character. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour on January 12.

Screenshot of Drifloon in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Gen IV ‘mon is getting a Spotlight Hour in January.

Pokemon Go Drifloon Spotlight Hour start time

Each Tuesday, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for an hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to score a Shiny variant.

Gen IV’s Drifloon is getting a Spotlight Hour on January 12. The limited time event officially kicks off 6PM and ends at 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Drifloon is a pretty common character, Trainers will want to use the hour to try to score a Shiny variant. Plus if nothing else, it’s the perfect time to farm XP and Candy to evolve the monster into a Drifblim.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021, a Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Drifloon Spotlight Hour coincides with this month’s Mystery Bonus. On January 12, players can get 2x XP. Those looking to level up their character should take advantage of this.

Many fans are still trying to reach level 50, so the 60 minute celebration is a great time to wrack up points quickly to boost your stats.

Pokemon Go Levels Up
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
There are 50 levels in Pokemon Go with each becoming exponentially harder to attain…

While Drifloon isn’t anything special, the Gen IV character has become a fan favorite from the Diamond & Pearl era. So those that love the adorable balloon ‘mon will want to participate to catch a Shiny.

Just like previous years, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that will run each Tuesday. January is also packed with various events for fans to participate in.

Nintendo insider drops info on rumored January Direct & new Switch model

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Pixabay

Nintendo Direct Nintendo Switch

With rumors of a January Nintendo Direct and even a new advanced Switch model announcement swirling around gaming communities, a French insider is claiming to reveal some new information.

For some time now, eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have been spotting updates happening to the Direct archive website and YouTube playlists, further fueling anticipation for a big announcement.

While nothing is set in stone quite yet, French leaker Nintend’Alerts took to Twitter to reveal some news they claim to have heard. As always, take this rumor with a grain of salt, but do keep in mind that the user had previously leaked information about the Switch Lite in 2019.

Responding to a post from fellow insider Kelios about the Japanese Nintendo Direct playlist being updated, Nintend’Alerts wrote that there might be information coming very soon.

When pressed about if there would be details regarding software in addition to hardware, the insider responded that while he expects just hardware info, it seems logical that news about games will follow.

That said, the announcement itself, if real, could just be focusing on the new Switch console, or whatever hardware it is. “Personally, I haven’t heard of a Direct, just a possible hardware announcement very, very soon,” Nintend’Alerts added.

As for when the news will drop, they claimed that it will come in the “near future” on Monday or Tuesday, though it’s unclear if the leaker meant January 11 or 12 or in the following weeks.

Furthermore, they added that the product may be “limited.” In that case, it’s anyone’s guess what hardware the insider was talking about, though they may have added one final clue.

“It might be time to release a Zelda console whether it’s a new model or a classic one,” Nintend’Alerts said, potentially alluding to a potential release date for Breath of the Wild 2 being announced.

Speculation about a potential new Nintendo Switch reached a boiling point last week when a dataminer was able to find some details hidden within the console’s firmware.

The advanced Switch, codenamed “Aula,” is believed to have 4K capabilities and “substantially” better battery life.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what Nintendo has in store for us, but signs are pointing to a reveal of some sort happening soon.