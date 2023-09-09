Pokemon Go I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock: Paldea event is here and offers up the ‘I’ve Got Your Back’ Timed Research quest for players to take on. Here’s how you can complete it and what rewards you can get by doing so.

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock: Paldea event is here, which brings along some great Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet.

Trainers can encounter Pawmi, Frigibax, Bombirdier, and Nymble in the wild throughout the duration of the event, so make sure to go outside and explore before they’re gone.

This event also offers a Timed Research quest that guarantees an encounter with Pawmi and gives an early Trainer accessory. Here’s everything you need to know about the I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research quest and how to complete it.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company The I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research lets players catch a Pawmi in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Paldea Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research event:

Step 1 of 1

Send 9 Gifts to friends – Incubator

Walk 1 km – Pawmi encounter

Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Silver Pinap Berry

Walk 3 km – Pawmi encounter

Catch 9 different species of Pokemon – 3 Rare Candy

Rewards: Pawmi Backpack, 9210 XP, 921 Stardust

How to get the I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research

Pokemon Go players can access the I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research by purchasing the ticket for $5.00 USD (or equivalent pricing in your country). The ticket will be available to purchase until September 14, 2023.

It’s important to remember that these tasks and their rewards will expire on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 PM local time, so be sure to complete them before then.

That’s everything you need to know about the I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research quest. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

