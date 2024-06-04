Pokemon Go is helping players pick apartments

Homeownership is getting more expensive, but there’s now a different thing to consider when moving. Rent price? Insurance costs? Nearby schools? Resale value? Leaking faucets? Throw them all in the trash, as the true indication of a home’s value is how helpful it is for your Pokemon Go game.

Location is an important factor when playing Pokemon Go, as the location-based game forces players to get outside and explore the world. Rural Pokemon Go fans always lament how difficult it is for them to enjoy the game, as they miss out on a lot of the quality of life options that city dwellers receive every day.

This is because PokeStops and Gyms tend to be placed in busy areas. As such, if you live in an area with a dense population, you’ll have far more options for receiving items/Eggs/Field Research from PokeStops and can take on Raids in Pokemon Gyms without spending cash on Remote Raid Passes.

So, if you happen to live near PokeStops and Gyms, then your Pokemon Go experience will be a lot easier. This is the reason behind a thread on the Pokemon Go Reddit, where the author asked if they should go with an apartment due to its proximity to PokeStops and a Gym.

Surprisingly, multiple users commented explaining how Pokemon Go influenced their housing choices. One user wrote, “I literally based part of my decision for my apartment on the spawns there. Wish I had stops like that near my apartment but I still get pretty good spawns.”

“Definitely would influence my choice, especially if one of those stops is a showcase,” another user wrote, while one said, “There are 3 gyms and 9 stops in the block around my apartment. Not saying that it’s why I moved in, but…”

People are likely having fun making these comments, as there are countless factors determining your home. No one is going to live in a box in a lake that’s on fire just for a Pokemon Gym (unless they live in London and can’t afford anywhere else.)

Then again, if you’re torn between two places and one just happens to have lots of PokeStops nearby, then maybe that’s the push you need to sign on the dotted line. Especially with the exciting new season Pokemon Go Shares Skies now underway.