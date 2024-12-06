Pokemon Go is finally getting the best Shiny in the series

The first holiday season event for Pokemon Go is introducing one of the best Shiny forms in the series, with fans waiting nearly a year and a half for the chance to catch it.

It’s no secret that some Shiny Pokemon are extremely disappointing. This is usually due to its color palette being too close to the base version, making it pointless to hunt them. Some are just unappealing to look at, like the yellowish tint of Shiny Venusaur.

On December 17, the Pokemon Go Holiday Part 1 event will begin. This marks the debut of Shiny Sandygast and its evolution, Palossand, with fans on The Silph Road Reddit discussing their love for its alternate color scheme.

Shiny Sandygast is finally coming to Pokemon Go

Sandygast and Palossand debuted back in June 2023, as part of the Water Festival Beach Week event. As Pokemon Go loves to stretch out and throttle its content pipeline, fans have had to wait over a year for their Shiny forms to be introduced.

Shiny Sandygast and Palossand switch their beige/orange sand texture for a jet-black body, with blue stones and a yellow shovel above its head. It’s certainly one of the most striking differences of all the Shiny forms and is one of the best as a result.

Fans online have shared their appreciation for the incoming black sandcastles, even though they’re going to be very hard to find.

“Easily one of the top shiny designs. Can’t wait to not find one,” one user joked, while another said, “I’m glad we all agree on what a phenomenal shiny this is. God damn the grind for this one, sandy little phantom.”

The Sandygast appearing in the new event can only be fought in 1-Star Raids. This means they’re going to be harder to farm than Pokemon faced in the wild, but it will be worth it, especially as Palossand’s Ghost/Ground-typing makes it a potent force in PvP battles.