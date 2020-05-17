Pokemon Go is back with another Incense Day – live now

Pokemon Go is back with its second Incense Day, and it will feature Dark and Water-type Pokemon.

Officially it kicks off May 17, 11am in your local time zone, but is already available in some regions. The event concludes six hours later at 5pm local time.

As the name of the event suggests, Incense will play an important role in it. Incense will last one hour instead of the usual 30 minutes, but this a bonus that will apply until at least the end of May.

Advertisement

If you're struggling for Incense in your inventory, they cost 40 PokeCoins in the Pokemon Go Shop. However, there is a special one-off purchase available now where you can buy 3 Incense for just one PokeCoin.

Schedule

The type of species Incenses will attract during the event will alternate each hour. The schedule is as follows:

Water-type: 11am to 12pm

Dark-type: 12pm to 1pm

Water-type: 1pm to 2pm

Dark-type: 2pm to 3pm

Water-type: 3pm to 4pm

Dark-type: 4pm to 5pm

Advertisement

Featured Pokemon

Carvanha is the main featured Pokemon of the day which makes sense given its Dark and Water dual typing. Crawdaunt is the only other Dark/Water-type species available in Pokemon Go but it evolves into Corphish – a pure water-type. So, Carvanha's selection is logical.

Read More: Crazy coincidence sees trainer reunited with Pokemon from 20 years ago

Elsewhere, during the hours that focus on Water-type Pokemon, Horsea, Tympole and other Water-types will be boosted. Also, Alomomola may appear but the wording suggests this will be less frequent.

In the Dark-type hours, Murkrow and Sableye will be among the Pokemon that appear more. Again, there is another less frequent spawn in Scraggy. The exact spawn rates of all these is unknown.

Advertisement

Shiny spawns

Trainers will be able to encounter a shiny Carvanha during the event. Given the Savage Pokemon's shiny form is already available though, presumably its shiny will spawn more often, albeit still rarely.

Meanwhile, Horsea, Murkrow and Sableye also have their shinies already in the mobile game. It isn't clear whether their shiny rate will be boosted during the Incense Day, but we know it will possible to encounter them.