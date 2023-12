Pokemon Go’s Ice Catch Mastery features a free, event-exclusive Timed Research quest. Here’s a breakdown of every task and the rewards they give.

To celebrate the winter season, Pokemon Go is hosting an Ice Catch Mastery event, featuring different Ice-type Pokemon.

Trainers can expect encounters from Pokemon like Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal during this Ice-themed event. Additionally, trainers can complete a free, event-exclusive Timed Research quest for various rewards.

So, let’s go over every step included in this Timed Research quest, as well as what rewards trainers can expect for completing each task.

Pokemon Go Ice Catch Mastery Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks & rewards for the Ice Catch Mastery Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 10

Catch 2 Snorunt – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 2 Bermite – Cryogonal encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Poke Ball x10, 500 XP

Step 2 of 10

Make 5 Nice Throws – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Nanab Berry x5, 500 XP

Step 3 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Razz Berry x5, 500 XP

Step 4 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Pinap Berry x5, 500 XP

Step 5 of 10

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throw in a row – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Poke Ball x10, 1000 XP

Step 6 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Snorunt – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 5 Bergmite – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Great Ball x10, 1000 XP

Step 7 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Snorunt – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Bergmite – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Ultra Ball x10, 1000 XP

Step 8 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Snorunt – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Bergmite – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Stardust x500, 1500 XP

Step 9 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Cryogonal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Make an Excellent Throw – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Stardust x1000, 2500 XP

Step 10 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Cryogonal encounter

Make an Excellent Throw – Cryogonal encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw – Cryogonal encounter

Rewards: Cryogonal Encounter, Stardust x1500, 3000 XP

Trainers will automatically receive this Timed Research when the event starts on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10 AM local time. Since it’s a Timed Research, players must complete it before the event ends at 8 PM local time.

It’s also worth noting that trainers can purchase an additional Timed Research quest for $2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). The paid Timed Research has identical tasks and rewards compared to the free version. It will award trainers with 40 additional Cryogonal encounters.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Ice Catch Mastery Timed Research quest in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

