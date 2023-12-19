Pokemon Go fans can’t believe player wants to get rid of rare costumed hundo

Pokemon Go fans are shocked that one player caught a rare costumed hundo and actually wants to get rid of it.

What the POGO community calls “hundos” are rare creatures indeed. Unlike traditional Pokemon, three different stats determine the value of POGO’s monsters – Attack, Defense, and HP.

The game further divides all three categories into subsections. Notably, the 0 through 4-star ratings are then contingent on how much of each section is filled in. 4-star Pokemon are those who have every stat filled, thus making a “hundo.”

Article continues after ad

Suffice it to say that encountering such a species in the wild is incredibly rare. It’s no wonder players are confused when someone doesn’t want to keep their catch.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans try convincing a player to hold onto their hundo

A Redditor recently shared a screenshot of their new hundo catch. It’s not just any 4-star Pokemon, either. The hundo in question is a Psyduck decked out in a holiday-themed costume.

But the original poster doesn’t see the purpose of keeping the creature around. “Should I hang on to him?” they asked while also pondering the Psyduck’s usefulness.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company/Reddit

Dozens of Pokemon Go veterans responded to say that all hundos are worth holding onto irrespective of their overall utility. One such comment reads, “A hundo costume psyduck, one of the most iconic Pokémon of all time. Keep it. Keep every hundo you get no matter how useless.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else chimed in to add that the Psyduck must be kept due to rarity alone. “Keep him and cherish him, event pokemons are almost never a hundo…”

Article continues after ad

Another long-time POGO user joined the chorus with, “As a level 32 who has never caught a single hundo… I say keep it.”

It would seem the not-so-proud owner of the costumed Psyduck has a pretty big decision to make.