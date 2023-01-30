Pokemon Go: How to get Rayquaza’s Breaking Swipe featured attack

Pokemon Go’s Primal Rumblings event brings with it a brand-new featured attack debut for Rayquaza, Breaking Swipe. Here’s how to get it, when you can catch one, and how much damage it does.

The featured attack is only available during the Primal Rumblings event in Pokemon Go, so definitely keep yourself up to date on everything happening during that in February. For a full event calendar, you can check this out, too.

Featured attacks are only available for a limited time, making them one of the most exciting parts of events when they debut.

So, if you are looking to get Rayquaza’s special move, Breaking Swipe, let’s run through exactly how – and when – you are able to catch one.

How to get Rayquaza with Breaking Swipe featured attack

Niantic Rayquaza has a special move you can get during the Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings event.

You can catch a Rayquaza that has learned the Breaking Swipe featured attack during the Primal Rumblings event, as it appears in Five-Star raids.

Though, you need to get one during a specific timeframe to be sure it has the featured attack.

Pokemon Go Breaking Swipe damage stats

Breaking Swipe is a charged featured attack and it certainly packs a punch, as seen by the damage stats Niantic has posted:

Trainer Battles : 50 power. This move decreases your opponent’s Attack stat when used

: 50 power. This move decreases your opponent’s Attack stat when used Gyms and raids: 35 power

When can you get Rayquaza’s featured attack?

Any Rayquaza encountered in Pokemon Go raids from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time will have the Breaking Swipe charged attack.

While that may seem like a narrow window of opportunity for players, the developers did confirm the details in late January, which is plenty of notice.

For more information on the Pokemon Go Prime Rumblings event, bonuses, and Field Research, check out our full guide here.