Pokemon Go Hoopa Unbound Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The scary Hoopa Unbound will take over Pokemon Go 5-Star Raids during its own Raid Day, so those looking to challenge this mighty Mythical must know how to properly counter it.

Unlike its Confined Forme – which is a Psychic/Ghost Pokemon – Hoopa Unbound is a Psychic/Dark-type Mythical with even better stats in Niantic’s game.

That’s why, those looking to defeat this Mythical in hopes of adding it to their rosters, must be properly prepared and know both its weaknesses and best counters.

Hoopa Unbound weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As mentioned above, Hoopa Unbound is a dual Psychic/Dark-type Pokemon, which means it is weak against Fairy-type attacks and has a double weakness toward Bug types. While it may seem like the options are slim, there are still some useful creatures you can use.

As for its resistances, you should avoid using Psychic-type moves at all costs, as they won’t do much damage.

It’s worth remembering that this Mythical’s power is boosted by Windy and Fog weather, so it’s best to avoid battling it during those conditions – unless you are up for a bigger challenge, of course.

Hoopa Unbound best counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Pinsir Fury Cutter & X-Scissor Mega Scizor Fury Cutter & X-Scissor Mega Heracross Struggle Bug & Megahorn Shadow Escavalier Bug Bite & Megahorn Shadow Scyther Fury Cutter & Bug Buzz Shadow Crustle Fury Cutter & X-Scissor Genesect (All Drives) Fury Cutter & X-Scissor Volcarona Bug Bite & Bug Buzz Beedrill Bug Bite & X-Scissor Vikavolt Bug Bite & X-Scissor

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Fairy and Bug-type Pokemon to target Hoopa Unbound’s weaknesses. Just make sure that your team is properly leveled up and has matching movesets.

How to get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go

Unlike with most Mythical Pokemon – which can only be obtained through Research tasks – players can catch Hoopa Unbound by challenging and defeating it in 5-Star Raid battles.

Luckily for trainers, to celebrate the final weeks of the Dual Destiny season, Hoopa Unbound will be back as a Raid Boss with its own Raid Day, which will take place on February 15, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

For those three hours, players will have the chance to challenge Hoopa Unbound multiple times. Those who succeed at defeating it will be able to attempt a catch with the Premier Balls they’re given after the encounter. The amount of balls they get will depend on their performance during the battle.

Keep in mind that using Golden Razz Berries and landing Excellent Curveball Throws can increase your chances of catching any type of Pokemon.

How to change Hoopa Confined & Hoopa Unbound Formes

Once you’ve caught Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go, you can change its Forme to Hoopa Confined by using 10 Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

If you want to switch their forms the other way around – from Hoopa Confined to Hoopa Unbound – you’ll need 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust instead.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Requirements

While previously players had to complete the Mischief Unbound Special Research to be able to change forms, starting with the Raid Day this will no longer be necessary. This means anyone will be able to toggle between both forms as long as they have the required Candy and Stardust.

Hoopa Unbound CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Hoopa Unbound has during a Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Raid Boss CP 66,170 CP range once captured 2197 – 2289 Windy/Fog weather CP range 2746 – 2862 Hoopa Unbound max CP (Level 50) 4530

Hoopa Unbound stats & moves

As a dual Psychic/Dark-type Pokemon, Hoopa Unbound has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 311 191 173 4530

Fast Moves

Confusion (Psychic/STAB)

Astonish (Ghost)

Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark/STAB)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Psychic (Psychic/STAB)

Can Hoopa Unbound be Shiny?

No, Hoopa Unbound cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Officially, a Shiny Hoopa version – for either Confined or Unbound Formes – hasn’t been released in the mainline games, which is why it won’t be appearing in Pokemon Go anytime soon.

That’s everything you need to know about Hoopa Unbound weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go Raid battles. Don’t forget to check out the latest Pokemon Go events, including the current Community Day and Spotlight Hours.