Pokemon Go Hoopa Unbound Raid Day: Date, ticket & more

Hoopa Unbound, the Psychic/Dark-type alternative to Hoopa’s usual Psychic/Ghost-type combination, will have its own Raid Day in Pokemon Go, so check the details and don’t miss out on this Mythical.

Both forms – Confined and Unbound – of Kalos’ Mythical have been part of Niantic’s game for years, as they were added with separate events during 2021.

Now, the Dual Destiny season is bringing Hoopa Unbound back to unleash all its power during a special Raid Day. Here are the event details, including the ticket price and special bonuses.

Article continues after ad

The Hoopa Unbound Raid Day event will take place on February 15, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During three hours, Hoopa in its Unbound form will take over 5-Star Raids, appearing more frequently in Gyms. However, unlike other Pokemon featured in Raid Days, it won’t have increased chances of spawning in its Shiny form, as it hasn’t been introduced into the game yet.

Article continues after ad

Event bonuses

The Hoopa Unbound Raid Day will feature the following bonuses:

Article continues after ad

Hoopa Unbound will appear more frequently.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs for a total of seven.

from spinning Gym Photo Discs for a total of seven. The Remote Raid Passes limit will increase to 20 from Friday, February 14, 2025, at 5:00 PM until Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8:00 PM PST.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Raid Day ticket

Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket for the Raid Day event to unlock more exclusive bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Hoopa Unbound Raid Day ticket will cost US $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), and offers trainers:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs for a daily total of 15.

from spinning Gym Photo Discs for a daily total of 15. Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

from Raid Battles. 50% more XP from Raid Battles.

from Raid Battles. x2 Stardust from Raid Battles.

The bonuses mentioned will be effective during the three hours the event lasts. Trainers can purchase and gift this ticket to fellow players, but only if they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or above.

Article continues after ad

The ticket will be available in the in-game shop until February 15, 2025, at 4:00 PM local time, an hour before the event ends.

Pokemon Go Web Store – Raid Day Ultra Ticket

The Hoopa Unbound Raid Day will feature an Ultra Ticket Box that will be available to purchase from the Web Store.

It will have a cost of US $4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will include:

Event ticket

x1 bonus Premium Battle Pass

That’s everything you need to know about the Hoopa Unbound Raid Day in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.

Article continues after ad