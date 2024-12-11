Pokemon Go Holiday Part 2 event: Shiny Cetoddle and costumed Wooloo debuts, special Raids & more

The winter months are heating up in Pokemon Go, as the details of the Holiday Part 2 event have finally been revealed, with some exciting debuts coming to the game.

The Holiday Part 1 event is set to begin on December 17 and it’s set to bring a costumed version of Dedenne, along with the Shiny version of Sandygast and Palossand, both of which have awesome character models.

Niantic has now unveiled what’s next for the Dual Destiny season in a post on the Pokemon Go website, with information about how the rest of the holidays will play out.

The Holiday Part 2 event will run from Sunday, December 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Holiday Part 2 event bonuses

During the Holiday Part 2 event, Pokemon Go players will be able to take advantage of the following bonuses:

2×XP from catching Pokémon.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

Additionally, from Wednesday, December 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Daily Adventure Incense will last for twice as long.

Pokemon debuts & wild encounters

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

As is common for seasonal events, Pokemon Go is adding more costumed ‘Mons this season.

Wooloo wearing holiday attire

Dubwool wearing holiday attire

It’s possible to find a Shiny Wooloo wearing holiday attire during this event.

The following Pokemon will appear in the wild, along with their Shiny variants:

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Galarian Zigzagoon

Blitzle

Vanillite

Tynamo

It’s also possible for Absol to be encountered in the wild, along with its Shiny form.

Raids

There will be a new set of Raids available during the Holiday Part 2 event, including Mega Raids. The ones marked with a * have a chance of being Shiny:

1-Star Raids

Alolan Vulpix*

Galarian Darumaka*

Litwick*

Cetoddle*

3-Star Raids

Snorlax*

Banette*

Zebstrika

Toucannon

5-Star Raids

Giratina (Altered Forme)* beginning December 26 at 10:00 a.m

Mega Raids

Mega Latios* until December 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Mega Abomasnow* beginning December 26 at 10:00 a.m.

This event marks the Shiny debut of both Cetoddle and its evolution, Cetitan.

Incense encounters

Players using Incense have a chance of attracting different Pokemon on specific dates, all with a chance of being Shiny:

Sunday, December 22, Tuesday, December 24 & Thursday, December 26

Snorlax

Blitzle

Yamask

Lampent

Wooloo wearing holiday attire

Monday, December 23, Wednesday, December 25 & Friday, December 27

Togetic

Galarian Zigzagoon

Foongus

Furfrou

Cetoddle

Paid Timed Research Tasks

Players who pay $5 USD (or their local equivalent) can access Paid Timed Research Tasks with the following rewards:

One Glacial Lure Module

Two Incense

Wooloo Jacket

Encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire

Avatar Items

Along with the Wooloo sweater that can be earned via Paid Timed Research, players can also purchase the following items via the game’s web store.

Staryu Sweater

Marshtomp Sweater

Pokemon Go Web Store deals

The Pokemon Go Web Store will also hold the following deals for those who want to pay extra for more content:

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), the Ultra Holiday Box will net you one Pokémon Storage upgrade, one Item Bag upgrade, and 17 Rare Candies!*

For US$6.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), the Holiday Ultra Ticket Box will include the Holiday Part 1 and Holiday Part 2 event tickets and a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost!

That’s all there is to know about the Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon Go. Remember to stay up to date with all the ongoing events like the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.