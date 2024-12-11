Pokemon Go Holiday Part 2 event: Shiny Cetoddle and costumed Wooloo debuts, special Raids & more

Pokemon Go Holiday Part 2 event: Shiny Cetoddle and costumed Wooloo debuts, special Raids & moreNiantic/The Pokemon Company
The winter months are heating up in Pokemon Go, as the details of the Holiday Part 2 event have finally been revealed, with some exciting debuts coming to the game.
The Holiday Part 1 event is set to begin on December 17 and it’s set to bring a costumed version of Dedenne, along with the Shiny version of Sandygast and Palossand, both of which have awesome character models.
Niantic has now unveiled what’s next for the Dual Destiny season in a post on the Pokemon Go website, with information about how the rest of the holidays will play out.
Pokemon Go Holiday Part 2 event date & times
The Holiday Part 2 event will run from Sunday, December 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Holiday Part 2 event bonuses
During the Holiday Part 2 event, Pokemon Go players will be able to take advantage of the following bonuses:
- 2×XP from catching Pokémon.
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles.
Additionally, from Wednesday, December 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Daily Adventure Incense will last for twice as long.
Pokemon debuts & wild encounters
As is common for seasonal events, Pokemon Go is adding more costumed ‘Mons this season.
- Wooloo wearing holiday attire
- Dubwool wearing holiday attire
It’s possible to find a Shiny Wooloo wearing holiday attire during this event.
The following Pokemon will appear in the wild, along with their Shiny variants:
- Alolan Rattata
- Murkrow
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Blitzle
- Vanillite
- Tynamo
It’s also possible for Absol to be encountered in the wild, along with its Shiny form.
Raids
There will be a new set of Raids available during the Holiday Part 2 event, including Mega Raids. The ones marked with a * have a chance of being Shiny:
1-Star Raids
- Alolan Vulpix*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Litwick*
- Cetoddle*
3-Star Raids
- Snorlax*
- Banette*
- Zebstrika
- Toucannon
5-Star Raids
- Giratina (Altered Forme)* beginning December 26 at 10:00 a.m
Mega Raids
- Mega Latios* until December 26 at 10:00 a.m.
- Mega Abomasnow* beginning December 26 at 10:00 a.m.
This event marks the Shiny debut of both Cetoddle and its evolution, Cetitan.
Incense encounters
Players using Incense have a chance of attracting different Pokemon on specific dates, all with a chance of being Shiny:
Sunday, December 22, Tuesday, December 24 & Thursday, December 26
- Snorlax
- Blitzle
- Yamask
- Lampent
- Wooloo wearing holiday attire
Monday, December 23, Wednesday, December 25 & Friday, December 27
- Togetic
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Foongus
- Furfrou
- Cetoddle
Paid Timed Research Tasks
Players who pay $5 USD (or their local equivalent) can access Paid Timed Research Tasks with the following rewards:
- One Glacial Lure Module
- Two Incense
- Wooloo Jacket
- Encounters with Wooloo wearing holiday attire
Avatar Items
Along with the Wooloo sweater that can be earned via Paid Timed Research, players can also purchase the following items via the game’s web store.
- Staryu Sweater
- Marshtomp Sweater
Pokemon Go Web Store deals
The Pokemon Go Web Store will also hold the following deals for those who want to pay extra for more content:
- For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), the Ultra Holiday Box will net you one Pokémon Storage upgrade, one Item Bag upgrade, and 17 Rare Candies!*
- For US$6.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), the Holiday Ultra Ticket Box will include the Holiday Part 1 and Holiday Part 2 event tickets and a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost!
That’s all there is to know about the Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon Go. Remember to stay up to date with all the ongoing events like the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.