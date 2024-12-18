Pokemon Go Holiday Box is one of its “best deals ever”

A new limited-time box in Pokemon Go has fans lauding it as one of the best deals in the game. It is offering highly desirable items, like storage upgrades and battle passes, for a large discount.

Pokemon Go players are the first to cry foul when Niantic charges a lot for items. The paid tickets have often come under fire for monetizing the game, as fans accuse them of locking the best content behind paywalls.

In the past, the boxes sold in Pokemon Go’s Web Store have also been accused of not being worth the money. For one box at least, this has changed. Fans on the Pokemon Go Reddit praising the Special Box that is available as part of the game’s Holiday 2024 event.

Pokemon Go’s Special Box is worth the money (but act fast before it’s gone)

As the Special Box is currently discounted, it only costs 399 PokeCoins. For that, you get five Super Incubators, 5 Premium Battle Passes, an Item Bag upgrade, and a Pokemon Storage upgrade.

This is a huge saving from the normal price. As Premium Battle Passes cost 100 PokeCoins each, Super Incubators and the storage upgrades are 200 PokeCoins a piece. Usually, these would cost 1900 (or slightly less if you buy a bundle of 3 passes), so players are saving 1501 by buying this item.

As these boxes can be purchased using PokeCoins and real money, players who have stockpiled currency from holding Gyms can get these items for nothing.

Naturally, Pokemon Go fans are stunned by Niantic’s unusual generosity. “This is probably one of the best deals ever. Buy it,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is probably one of the best deals you’ll ever see. Too bad you can only buy it once.”

Fans only have a few days to get the Special Box at its reduced rate, so they’ll have to act fast if they want the items for cheap.

It’s odd that these items are so cheap. Perhaps the prominence of a certain other incredibly popular Pokemon mobile game is encouraging some great deals, getting players to jump from one phone app to another.