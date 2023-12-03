Best moveset for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Pokemon Go is finally introducing the Hisuian form of Pokemon Black & White starter evolution Samurott. Here’s a look at Hisuian Samurott’s best moveset and whether it’s good for PvP battles.

Recently, the mobile game announced the Timeless Travels season, which began December 1, 2023, after Adventures Abound. Following the reveal, Niantic announced several new creatures would arrive in Pokemon Go.

For example, Pokemon Legends: Arceus’s Hisuian Samurott would take the spotlight in 3-star Raids on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2 PM until 5 PM local time.

If you want to catch this ancient ‘mon, keep reading to learn its best moves and viability in PvP battles.

Contents

Hisuian Samurott best moveset in Pokemon Go

Niantic

The best PvP moveset for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Go is Snarl as a Fast Attack and Razor Shell as a Charged Attack.

Snarl is a great choice due to its 12.0 damage in addition to Razor Shell’s 50% chance to decrease an opponent’s defense by 20%.

All moves Hisuian Samurott can learn in Pokemon Go

Hisuian Samurott Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Snarl (Dark)

Waterfall (Water)

Hisuian Samurott Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Icy Wind (Ice)

Razor Shell (Water)

Is Hisuian Samurott any good in Pokemon Go?

Considering Hisuian Samurott has just been introduced, the Pokemon does not yet have any PvP statistics yet. The ‘mon’s Dark-typing makes it vulnerable to Fighting and Fairy moves, but it has viable Fast Moves.

However, Hisuian Samurott’s Charged Moves aren’t too impressive, which could mean it won’t fare well in the Ultra League. Therefore, Pokemon Go players may want to choose its original form over its Hisuian counterpart.

That’s everything you need to know about Hisuian Samurott’s best moveset in Pokemon Go! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

