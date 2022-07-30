Pokemon Go Hisuian Braviary Raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Hisuian Braviary is making its Pokemon Go debut as a Raid Boss, so we’ve put together a list of the best counters to help you take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it.

As part of the Hisuian Discoveries event, a special Ultra Unlock Raid Day will take place on Sunday, July 31, 2022, where the soaring Hisuian Braviary will make its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut.

Catching this regional Pokemon won’t be easy, though, as it will only be available via Raid Battles. To help you out, we’ve got details of its weaknesses and the best counters to use right here.

Niantic

Hisuian Braviary weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Hisuian Braviary is a Flying/Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. Focus on Pokemon with these types when battling it in a Raid.

It’s also important to know Hisuian Braviary’s resistances: Avoid using Fighting, Grass, Ground, or Psychic-type attacks or Pokemon wherever possible as they won’t do much damage at all.

Hisuian Braviary counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to use against Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Weavile Snarl Avalanche Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche

While the Pokemon listed above represent the best of the best counters, don’t worry if you don’t have any of them, simply focus on your strongest creatures that can target Hisuian Braviary’s weaknesses.

How to catch Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Go

The only way to add Hisuian Braviary to your collection in Pokemon Go is to first defeat it in a Raid Battle. Once you do this, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls in an attempt to catch it.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll be able to capture it, as Raid Bosses usually have a very low catch rate, but you can increase your chances by using Pinap Berries and landing Excellent Curveball Throws.

Hisuian Braviary will be appearing in Raids during the Hisuian Discoveries Ultra Unlock Raid Day, which takes place Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 11am to 2pm local time, so catch it while you can.

